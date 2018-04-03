Proteas looking for '60%' from injured quicks

Johannesburg
- South Africa will
make history on Tuesday by beating Australia in a home Test series for the
first time since re-admission.
Australia need an impossible 524 runs on
day five of the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers on Tuesday to level the
series. South Africa need seven more wickets to win the series 3-1.
The hosts, though, have numerous
injury worries.
Morne Morkel, in his final Test
match, is battling a side strain. He was heavily strapped on Monday and was
clearly in pain from the first ball he bowled, but the lanky 33-year-old
soldiered on and finished day four with figures of 2/18.
Kagiso Rabada, meanwhile, is
struggling with a lower back strain while Vernon Philander has a groin
niggle.
All three seamers got through
some overs on Monday, and they will all be needed on Tuesday as South Africa
look for victory.
Philander needs just two more
wickets to become the seventh South African in history to get to 200 Test
scalps.
According to Proteas opener Dean
Elgar, the injuries had been a concern for South Africa.
"I think he should bowl like
that more often," Elgar joked, referring to Morkel's side strain.
"We’ve had a few bowlers
that have pulled up with niggles and it was a bit of a concern for us if they
would be able to bowl in the second innings.
"Thank goodness they could
actually get through quite a few overs for us and bowl quite well on a wicket
that is assisting them quite nicely.
"If we’ve got them running
at 60% it’s going to be awesome for us tomorrow."
Captain Faf du Plessis,
meanwhile, also battled through injury.
He was hit on the finger while
batting and at one stage it looked like he would be better off retiring
hurt.
Instead, the skipper kept batting
and recorded a much-needed Test century.
"I think that would have
motivated him more ... made him hungrier to stay out there and fight through
the pain," Elgar said.
"That’s his character when
he’s batting. It was awesome to see him not walk off, although knowing him he
was never going to walk off.
"It was not nice for him to
get hit on that finger twice. Once you’ve hurt something, you seem to keep
hurting it if you don’t have time off from the game. It was nice to see him
solider on, that’s what leaders do and I never expected him to do anything
else."