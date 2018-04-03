NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas looking for '60%' from injured quicks

2018-04-03 08:05
Morne Morkel (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Wanderers

Johannesburg - South Africa will make history on Tuesday by beating Australia in a home Test series for the first time since re-admission. 

Australia need an impossible 524 runs on day five of the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers on Tuesday to level the series. South Africa need seven more wickets to win the series 3-1. 

The hosts, though, have numerous injury worries. 

Morne Morkel, in his final Test match, is battling a side strain. He was heavily strapped on Monday and was clearly in pain from the first ball he bowled, but the lanky 33-year-old soldiered on and finished day four with figures of 2/18. 

Kagiso Rabada, meanwhile, is struggling with a lower back strain while Vernon Philander has a groin niggle. 

All three seamers got through some overs on Monday, and they will all be needed on Tuesday as South Africa look for victory. 

Philander needs just two more wickets to become the seventh South African in history to get to 200 Test scalps. 

According to Proteas opener Dean Elgar, the injuries had been a concern for South Africa.

"I think he should bowl like that more often," Elgar joked, referring to Morkel's side strain.

"We’ve had a few bowlers that have pulled up with niggles and it was a bit of a concern for us if they would be able to bowl in the second innings.

"Thank goodness they could actually get through quite a few overs for us and bowl quite well on a wicket that is assisting them quite nicely.

"If we’ve got them running at 60% it’s going to be awesome for us tomorrow."

Captain Faf du Plessis, meanwhile, also battled through injury. 

He was hit on the finger while batting and at one stage it looked like he would be better off retiring hurt. 

Instead, the skipper kept batting and recorded a much-needed Test century.

"I think that would have motivated him more ... made him hungrier to stay out there and fight through the pain," Elgar said.

"That’s his character when he’s batting. It was awesome to see him not walk off, although knowing him he was never going to walk off.

"It was not nice for him to get hit on that finger twice. Once you’ve hurt something, you seem to keep hurting it if you don’t have time off from the game. It was nice to see him solider on, that’s what leaders do and I never expected him to do anything else."

 

Read more on:    proteas  |  morne morkel  |  johannesburg  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Union wants Smith, Warner 'disproportionate' bans reduced

2018-04-03 06:43

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
David Warner's wife: 'It's my fault' for husband's ban Elgar: New Aussie mindset won't last Injury-stricken Proteas set Aussies mammoth total Pain can't stop Morkel as Proteas boss Aussies 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 7
Some bloodied Bok noses at Loftus! Manchester City 1 win away from title WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 7 WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: Nedbank Cup

Fixtures
Friday, 30 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 