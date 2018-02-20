NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas look for improved execution

2018-02-20 19:56
Junior Dala (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas fast bowler, Junior Dala, expects better execution with the ball in the second T20 International (T20I) against India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

India’s batsmen exploited the Proteas’ game plans in the 28-run loss in the opening match on Sunday, particularly during the six-over PowerPlay which went for 78 runs.

Dala admits the inexperienced attack struggled to adapt on the day, but believes the learnings from the loss will prompt an improved performance in the second must-win match on Wednesday. 

“I think with any game plan, if you don’t execute well it will look bad,” he said to the media on Tuesday. “ I think as bowlers we were honest with each other, and although we had a game plan, we felt we didn’t execute enough on that plan.

“The only thing that we will look to change is being more proactive than reactive,” he explained. “We don’t want to be too predictable either. In the first three overs if there are a lot of cuts of pulls perhaps we can change it up a lot sooner. That is the only thing that I can think of, I don’t think we need to change too much but rather the execution of our plans.”  

Dala became the first Zambian-born player to play for South Africa, a milestone he treasures given the spate of injuries he has overcome in the last year. He was satisfied with his first outing in the green and gold, but hopes to continue improving and learning on the international stage.  

“Considering that I was quite  nervous I was glad with how it went,” he said. “I don’t usually bowl in the PowerPlay for the Titans so for me to open the bowling was something new. I was glad that I could control the ball but maybe the adrenaline got too much for me at stages. Overall I feel it could have gone better but I was pleased that I managed to get a few wickets as well.

“For me it means the most to me after the SA A tour and the injuries I have had,” he said. “I always felt that I was a few performances away to cracking the nod after the SA A tour but the injuries set me back. I was glad that I could come back from that and do well in the RAM SLAM. I’m happy that I have overcome the injuries and that I can perform at the top level.”


Read more on:    proteas  |  junior dala  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Proteas women ready to level T20 series

2018-02-20 20:52

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Div: SA Rugby urged Zimbabwe not to appoint me Jake: SA Rugby should heed Ramaphosa’s advice WATCH: Aguero punches fan after FA Cup defeat Rassie will turn the tide for Boks - Taute Oz Tests: Is six batsmen suicide for SA?
Jake: SA Rugby should heed Ramaphosa’s advice Oz Tests: Is six batsmen suicide for SA? ‘Lions of the North’ roaring back to SA’s top flight Tennis stars weigh in on Federer/Nadal rivalry Stormers ditch targets for tour Down Under

Fixtures
Wednesday, 21 February 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 18:00
Saturday, 24 February 2018
South Africa v India, Cape Town 18:00
Thursday, 01 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Durban 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

India may be ranked No 1 in the ICC Test rankings, but after their series defeat to the Proteas, do they really deserve the mantle as world's best?

Latest Multimedia

Super Rugby refs go paintballing in Stellenbosch!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 