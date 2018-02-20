Proteas look for improved execution

Cape Town - Proteas fast bowler, Junior Dala, expects better execution with the ball in the second T20 International (T20I) against India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

India’s batsmen exploited the Proteas’ game plans in the 28-run loss in the opening match on Sunday, particularly during the six-over PowerPlay which went for 78 runs.

Dala admits the inexperienced attack struggled to adapt on the day, but believes the learnings from the loss will prompt an improved performance in the second must-win match on Wednesday.

“I think with any game plan, if you don’t execute well it will look bad,” he said to the media on Tuesday. “ I think as bowlers we were honest with each other, and although we had a game plan, we felt we didn’t execute enough on that plan.

“The only thing that we will look to change is being more proactive than reactive,” he explained. “We don’t want to be too predictable either. In the first three overs if there are a lot of cuts of pulls perhaps we can change it up a lot sooner. That is the only thing that I can think of, I don’t think we need to change too much but rather the execution of our plans.”

Dala became the first Zambian-born player to play for South Africa, a milestone he treasures given the spate of injuries he has overcome in the last year. He was satisfied with his first outing in the green and gold, but hopes to continue improving and learning on the international stage.

“Considering that I was quite nervous I was glad with how it went,” he said. “I don’t usually bowl in the PowerPlay for the Titans so for me to open the bowling was something new. I was glad that I could control the ball but maybe the adrenaline got too much for me at stages. Overall I feel it could have gone better but I was pleased that I managed to get a few wickets as well.

“For me it means the most to me after the SA A tour and the injuries I have had,” he said. “I always felt that I was a few performances away to cracking the nod after the SA A tour but the injuries set me back. I was glad that I could come back from that and do well in the RAM SLAM. I’m happy that I have overcome the injuries and that I can perform at the top level.”



