Proteas

Proteas look beyond 2019 with Markram captaincy

2018-02-03 17:48
Aiden Markram (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - With the appointment of Aiden Markram as captain in the absence of injured Faf du Plessis, the Proteas are looking to the future and beyond.

Cricket South Africa convenor of selectors, Linda Zondi, believes the appointment is in line with the selectors plans to grow a new group of leaders within the squad.

“Part of our plans is to make sure we continue to look forward to our vision of 2019 and thereafter,” he said at SuperSport Park on Saturday.

“Part of that plan is to develop those young leaders we have identified. It is unfortunate that we have to do this because of an injury to Faf but this is an opportunity to give Aiden a run, he fits into the goals that we are trying to achieve.

"We have identified Aiden since SA U19, and he has gone on to captain South Africa A and the Titans,” Zondi continued.

“We are aware that he is new to the ODI setup, and there will be pressure, but that comes with the territory of captaining an international side. We are however confident that he has the right set of skills and temperament to lead this side successfully.”

South Africa take on India in the second ODI at Centurion on Sunday. They are currently 1-0 down in the series after India comfortably won the first ODI by six wickets at Kingsmead on Thursday. 

Tendulkar leads accolades for India U-19 team

2018-02-03 17:00

Relive the Blitzboks' triumph at last year's Wellington Sevens
 
 
