Proteas

Proteas jump to 2nd in ICC Test rankings

2019-01-14 13:14
duanne olivier, dale steyn
Duanne Olivier and Dale Steyn (AP)
Cape Town - The Proteas have overtaken New Zealand and England to take second position in the ICC Test rankings.

This comes after South Africa defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in the final Test at the Wanderers on Monday to complete a 3-0 clean sweep at home.

READ: Proteas' Olivier falls short of 116-year long record

South Africa gained four points to reach 110, two points above England in the list led by India (116 points) after their 2-1 victory over Australia in a four-match series that ended last week.

Pakistan have lost one position, slipping behind Sri Lanka to seventh place. Pakistan started the series with 92 points but are now on 88 points, three points fewer than Sri Lanka.

New Zealand are one point behind England at 107 points. England will have to win their upcoming three-match series against the Windies starting on January 23 to remain ahead of New Zealand.

The Proteas will now shift their focus to five ODIs against Pakistan. The first ODI takes place on Saturday at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

Top 10 ICC Test rankings:

1. India - 116

2. South Africa - 110

3. England - 108

4. New Zealand - 107

5. Australia - 101

6. Sri Lanka - 91

7. Pakistan - 88

8. West Indies - 70

9. Bangladesh - 69

10. Zimbabwe - 13

proteas  |  johannesburg  |  cricket

 

