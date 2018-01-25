Proteas, India set for Wanderers shootout

Johannesburg – The third Test between the Proteas and India
at the Wanderers is wide open at the end of day two after the visitors clinically got
through the South African batting order on Thursday.
Ten wickets fell on the day, and when South Africa were all
out for 194, they had a lead of just seven.
It means that we are effectively back to square one, with the two first innings having cancelled each other out, and now it will be a case of which batting line-up can handle these conditions best.
SCOREBOARD: Proteas v India - 3rd Test, Day 2
At stumps on day two, India were 49/1, having carved out a lead of 42 with Murali Vijay (13*) and Lokesh Rahul (16*) at the crease.
At this stage, India will be feeling pretty good about their chances.
It was a disappointing day for the hosts given that their
top order, with the exception of Hashim Amla, all failed.
The conditions, as was the case on day one, made batting
extremely difficult and South Africa had to toil for every run.
While the wicket has provided entertaining spells of fast
bowling, it has left the batsmen fighting for survival and often it has not
seemed like a fair contest between bat and ball.
Weather permitting, this match will certainly not go five
days, though some rain is expected.
The visitors had elevated wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel to the
top of their order in an attempt to get some quick runs, and it seemed to be
working before he inside-edged a delivery from Vernon Philander onto his pad.
The ball lobbed up towards gully, where Aiden Markram took a
superb catch diving forward to remove Patel for 16.
Amla’s 61 was the highlight of the day from a South African
perspective and a stark reminder of his ability to play innings that other
batsmen simply can’t.
The ‘Mighty Hash’ survived two Indian reviews for LBW and
had to review himself to overturn a decision off Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/34) that
had been given out when he was on 41, but his contribution was crucial.
Batting outside off stump for most of his knock, Amla
defended well all through his innings without ever being bogged down.
It was a case of him being proactive rather reactive on a
pitch where almost all of the batsmen have resembled sitting ducks.
By the time he had clipped Jasprit Bumrah (5/54) to Hardik
Pandya on the deep square leg fence, Amla had batted for four hours and been
the glue that held an otherwise crumbling Proteas top order together.
After Dean Elgar had been caught behind for 4 early in the
day off Kumar, Amla joined night-watchman Kagiso Rabada at the wicket.
Rabada surprised everybody as he left and defended with
aplomb throughout his knock of 30.
In the context of the game, Rabada’s 64-run partnership with
Amla was vital and it laid the platform for the South African middle order to
take the game away from the visitors.
That didn’t happen.
Instead, India got stuck in after lunch with Kumar and
Bumrah delivering devastating spells.
De Villiers (5) was clean bowled by a gem of an in-swinger
from Kumar, Du Plessis (8) left a ball that cannoned into the stumps from
Bumrah while Quinton de Kock (8) continued his poor form with the bat when he
edged Bumrah through to Parthiv Patel behind the stumps.
Philander chipped in with a priceless 35 before he
was out hooking to fine leg off Mohammed Shami.
Andile Phehlukwayo hit two eye-catching boundaries before
missing a full toss off Bumrah to be trapped LBW for 9, and when Lungi Ngidi
was caught down the leg side off a short one, Bumrah had five wickets and South
Africa were all out.
Bumrah got better as the innings went on, and his
combination of raw pace and movement off the wicket made him unplayable at
times as he picked up his first ever five-wicket haul in just his third Test.