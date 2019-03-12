Proteas in line for R2.85m Test pay-day

Cape Town - The Proteas will receive a nice cash injection into their bank accounts for finishing third in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test Team rankings.

The cut-off for the annual rankings is April 1 with just the ongoing Test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh to wrap up matters for the last 12-month period.



Faf du Plessis' charges are guaranteed to finish third in the rankings and will pocket $200 000 (R2.85 million) for their efforts.

Virat Kohli's India are assured of the top position at the cut-off date - for the third consecutive year - and will walk away with $1 million.

Meanwhile, the Black Caps, who've taken a 2-0 lead in their three-match Test series, have done enough to ensure they will end the season with a cheque for $500 000 as the second-ranked Test side.

Following the upcoming Cricket World Cup in England, the nine top-ranked Test sides will participate in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship, which will commence on July 15, 2019.

The sides will each play six series' in the two-year cycle on a home and away basis against opponents they have mutually selected. The two top-ranked sides will then progress to the June 2021 final to decide the World Test champions.

In the ongoing five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, the Proteas have already clinched the series 3-0 with two matches remaining.



The fourth ODI gets under way on Wednesday at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth with the first delivery scheduled for 13:00.

ICC Test team rankings:

1. India - 116



2. New Zealand - 107



3. South Africa - 105



4. Australia - 104



5. England - 104



6. Sri Lanka - 93



7. Pakistan - 88



8. West Indies - 77



9. Bangladesh - 69



10. Zimbabwe - 13

Previous winners:

2003 - Australia

2004 - Australia

2005 - Australia

2006 - Australia

2007 - Australia

2008 - Australia

2009 - Australia

2010 - India

2011 - India

2012 - England

2013 - South Africa

2014 - South Africa

2015 - South Africa

2016 - Australia

2017 - India

2018 - India