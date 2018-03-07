Proteas hopeful of Bavuma fitness

Port Elizabeth - Proteas coach Ottis Gibson is hopeful that middle order batsman Temba Bavuma will be fit for the second Test against Australia in Port Elizabeth.

Bavuma has not played for the Proteas since the Boxing Day Test against Zimbabwe.

Having been dropped for the first two Tests against India as AB de Villiers returned to the side, Bavuma then fractured his finger while on Cape Cobras duty.

Had it not been for that injury, Bavuma would probably have played in the third Test against India in Johannesburg.

The 27-year-old did not recover in time for the first Test against Australia in Durban, which South Africa lost by 118 runs.

In Bavuma's absence, Theunis de Bruyn carded scores of 6 and 36 and he would be the likeliest to make way should Bavuma be selected.

"He is being assessed at the moment by the medical staff," Gibson told media on Wednesday.

"Last week we felt like he wasn't 100% and he's had an extra week now hitting more balls in the nets, so hopefully he'll be closer to playing."