NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

It's De Villiers v Kohli at Centurion

2018-01-15 14:40
Virat Kohli (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Centurion

Centurion – The second Test at Centurion was starting to swing India’s way before AB de Villiers and Dean Elgar led the recovery for the Proteas in the second session on Day 3.

SCORECARD: Proteas v India, 2nd Test - Day 3

Almost all of that Indian dominance was down to Virat Kohli, who recorded the first century of this series in quite majestic fashion.

The Indian skipper is trying to become his country’s first Test captain to win a series in South Africa, and after his faultless 153, he has given his side more than a chance.

Without Kohli, India’s scoreboard would have read 154/9. They were eventually dismissed for 307, just 28 runs behind South Africa’s first innings total of 335.

At tea, the Proteas were 60/2, effectively 88 runs ahead with De Villiers (33*) and Dean Elgar (23*) leading the recovery after Jasprit Bumrah had claimed two early wickets for India.

The wicket remains a major talking point, and as time goes on it is becoming clear that Faf du Plessis did not get the strip he had asked for.

The pace and bounce has not been there, minimising the impact of South Africa’s quicks.

Spin is also playing a much bigger role than Du Plessis would have liked, and that was highlighted by Kohli tossing Ravichandran Ashwin the ball for the very first over of South Africa’s second innings.

Kohli cannot win this match alone, though, and he needs his bowlers to step up.

By tea, they had done just that with Jasprit Bumrah removing Aiden Markram (1) and Hashim Amla (1) with two beautiful deliveries to leave the Proteas rocking at 3/2.

Markram, who batted so well in the first innings for his 93, misjudged the length of a skiddy delivery from Bumrah to be trapped dead in front.

Amla’s dismissal was not dissimilar as he also went back when he probably should have gone forward, but in his defence the ball from Bumrah did keep low as it also trapped him plumb in front.

That brought De Villiers to the wicket.

Having missed out in the first innings and them having witnessed Kohli play one of the great Test knocks by a visiting player to South Africa, De Villiers would have been desperate to make a significant contribution.

He set about the recovery with Elgar, and was his usual positive self as run by run, the pair began to dig South Africa out of their hole.

Read more on:    proteas  |  virat kohli  |  centurion  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Taylor on the brink of enormous milestone

2018-01-15 10:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
David Campese says goodbye to South Africa Duane set to quit Toulon for Stormers, Boks Ngidi: This is not a Centurion pitch It's De Villiers v Kohli at Centurion Ngidi's metamorphosis from frail to fit and firing
SA Rugby confirms Steinhoff no longer Blitzboks sponsors WATCH: Referee kicks player, then sends him off! Els joins field at Dubai Desert Classic Kevin Anderson crashes out of Australian Open Bastareaud sorry after 'homophobic' slur

Fixtures
Saturday, 13 January 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
Thursday, 01 February 2018
South Africa v India, Durban 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Latest Multimedia

Bizarre soccer match: 3 Japanese pros v 100 kids
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 