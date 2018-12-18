NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas go into Boxing Day without Philander

2018-12-18 08:50
Vernon Philander (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Proteas will go into the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at Centurion without the services of Vernon Philander.

The 33-year-old has a hairline fracture on his right thumb. 

With Lungi Ngidi also ruled out until February next year, the Proteas will have their fast bowling depth seriously tested at Centurion where Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn and Duanne Olivier will lead the attack. 

Keshav Maharaj will operate as the specialist spinner. 

"I really don't even want to think about what would happen should there be another injury," Proteas coach Ottis Gibson said last week.

"If you look at where we are, Steyn, Rabada and Olivier become very important to us. We just want to manage them as best we can. We've seen how Dale's been going.

"I don't want to say we've seen a transformation because he's always been a top player, but he's back to full fitness and performing like the player of old. KG (Rabada) as always is very important to us."

Read more on:    proteas  |  vernon philander  |  pretoria  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Liverpool v Bayern, United draw PSG in Champions League last 16 Manchester United legends turn on Mourinho WATCH: Kelly Slater makes miraculous save after wave wipeout Kohli falls to Lyon as Australia close in on win Le Clos named FINA swimmer of the year
Toulon boss met secretly with Etzebeth in Paris Willemse breaks silence over Mallett’s 'he talks garbage' email KP: World cricket suffering, lacks major stars 4 contenders to become new All Blacks coach South Africa bids to host 2019 AFCON

Fixtures
Wednesday, 19 December 2018
South Africa Invitation XI v Pakistan, Benoni 10:00
Wednesday, 26 December 2018
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 10:00
Thursday, 03 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Cape Town 10:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 