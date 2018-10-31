NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas get Aussie tour off to worst possible start

2018-10-31 10:58
Dwaine Pretorius (Getty)
Dwaine Pretorius (Getty)
Cape Town - The Proteas got their Australian tour off to the worst possible start on Wednesday when they lost by 4 wickets to a Prime Minister's XI in their only warm-up match before their three-match ODI series gets underway. 

Having won the toss, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bat first, but it didn't turn out as planned. 

Three of the top six - Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks and Farhaan Behardien - all made ducks. 

Only Aiden Markram (47) and David Miller (45) got real starts while there was some resistance from the lower order with Kagiso Rabada (28*) and Dale Steyn (20) getting the Proteas to 173 before they were all out. 

South Africa threatened to make life difficult for the Australians with the ball and had them reduced to 87/5 at one stage, but in the end the visitors simply didn't have enough runs on the board. 

The Aussies got over the line comfortably in the end, winning with 81 balls to spare.

The first of three ODIs between the Proteas and Australia takes place on Sunday and will start at 05:20 (SA time). 

Scores in brief:

South Africa 173 all out in 42 overs (Markram 47, Miller 45, Rabada 28*, Qadir 3/28)

Australia 174/6 in 36.3 overs (Josh Philippe 57, George Bailey 51*, Lungi Ngidi 2/16, Kagiso Rabada 2/41, Dale Steyn 1/41, Tahir 1/47)

Australia won by 4 wickets

Read more on:    proteas  |  cricket
PIC: Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith gets engaged

2018-10-31 10:11

