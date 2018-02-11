NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas fined for slow over-rate after Wanderers win

2018-02-11 18:40
Aiden Markram (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Proteas have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in Saturday's fourth ODI against India at the Wanderers, which they won by five wickets to keep the series alive.

READ: New 'finishers' a World Cup fillip for Proteas

Match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the fine after Aiden Markram's side was ruled to be one over short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and players support personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Markram, who is standing in as skipper for the injured Faf du Plessis, has been fined 20 percent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 percent fines.

If the Proteas commit another minor over-rate breach in an ODI within 12 months of this offence with Markram as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by Markram and he will face a suspension.

Markram pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levied by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Bongani Jele, third umpire Ian Gould, and fourth umpire Shaun George.

Read more on:    india  |  proteas  |  aiden markram  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Scorecard: Australia v England, 3rd T20

2018-02-10 13:20

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas smash way to epic 'Pink Day' victory Dele Alli sex-tape leaks after iCloud hack by Reds fan Klaasen: This knock means the world to me SA's Super Rugby expectations Gatland left frustrated by TMO call
Q&A: Caster Semenya Ex-Stormer has sights on England Test career Peter Kirsten laments state of domestic cricket Sias Ebersohn quits rugby for farming WATCH: Fists fly in brutal rugby brawl

Fixtures
Tuesday, 13 February 2018
South Africa v India, Port Elizabeth 13:00
Friday, 16 February 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 13:00
Sunday, 18 February 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 14:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

India may be ranked No 1 in the ICC Test rankings, but after their series defeat to the Proteas, do they really deserve the mantle as world's best?

Latest Multimedia

Relive the Blitzboks' triumph at last year's Wellington Sevens
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 