Proteas fined for slow over-rate after Wanderers win

Cape Town - The Proteas have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in Saturday's fourth ODI against India at the Wanderers, which they won by five wickets to keep the series alive.

READ: New 'finishers' a World Cup fillip for Proteas

Match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the fine after Aiden Markram's side was ruled to be one over short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and players support personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Markram, who is standing in as skipper for the injured Faf du Plessis, has been fined 20 percent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 percent fines.

If the Proteas commit another minor over-rate breach in an ODI within 12 months of this offence with Markram as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by Markram and he will face a suspension.

Markram pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levied by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Bongani Jele, third umpire Ian Gould, and fourth umpire Shaun George.