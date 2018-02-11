Proteas fined for slow over-rate after Wanderers win

Cape Town - The Proteas have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in
Saturday's fourth ODI against India at the Wanderers, which they won by
five wickets to keep the series alive.
Match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the fine after Aiden Markram's
side was ruled to be one over short of their target when time allowances
were taken into consideration.
In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for
players and players support personnel, which relates to minor over-rate
offences, players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every
over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain
fined double that amount.
As such, Markram, who is standing in as skipper for the injured Faf
du Plessis, has been fined 20 percent of his match fee, while his
players have received 10 percent fines.
If the Proteas commit another minor over-rate breach in an ODI within
12 months of this offence with Markram as captain, it will be deemed a
second offence by Markram and he will face a suspension.
Markram pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and
accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal
hearing.
The charge was levied by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Bongani Jele, third umpire Ian Gould, and fourth umpire Shaun George.