NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas: Faf hails 'super-human' Perera knock

2019-02-16 17:41
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Kingsmead

Durban - When Sri Lanka found themselves 110/5 at Kingsmead on Saturday, still 194 runs away from what seemed a near-impossible target, Kusal Perera was 25*.

At that stage, the hard-hitting left-hander could not have imagined that he would finish with a career-best 153* innings of a lifetime to guide Sri Lanka to one of the most famous wins of their Test existence. 

It was a knock that left the Proteas gobsmacked, and one that has ensured the hosts cannot win this Test series with only Port Elizabeth to come. 

Perera faced exactly 200 balls, batted for over five hours, hit 12 fours and 5 sixes. 

He was fearless throughout, unfazed by South Africa's relentless short bowling. 

When No 11 Vishwa Fernando - a proper Test No 11 - came to the wicket at 226/9, Sri Lanka still needed 78 runs to win. 

It was simply not possible, until it was. 

Perera scored 67 of those required runs in a last-wicket partnership that will be remembered for a long, long time both in South Africa and abroad. 

In that stand, Perera faced 68 balls while Fernando's 6* off 27 was as important as anything. 

The Proteas went short, full, put the field out, brought it in, backed their seamers and used spin, but still could not stop an innings that was simply meant to be. 

"There are obviously quite a lot of emotions with disappointment being right at the top," a stunned Du Plessis said in his post-match press conference.

"I'm trying to think what we as a team could have done better, but an innings like that is one that will be spoken about for years to come.

"He took the game on and he takes a lot of risks. Some days it pays off and some days it doesn't. To consistently hit the bowlers that we have over the fielders for six ... all the risks paid off.

"He just manoeuvred beautifully with the whole tail and managed to get the strike."

The nature of the loss will be concerning to South African fans given that there is a World Cup around the corner.

From a position where they should never have lost on Saturday, the Proteas somehow found a way and that is something that is all too familiar when it comes to World Cups. 

Du Plessis, however, insists that the defeat had nothing to do with his side's inability to deliver in high-pressure situations.

"I don't see that. The pressure of Test cricket is very different," he said.

"You're bowling to one player the whole time and some days you just have to say, 'well played'.

"It wasn't through our mistakes where we dropped catches. It was purely a super-human effort with the bat and when that happens in Test, T20 or ODI cricket then that's got nothing to do with us and pressure."

The second Test in Port Elizabeth gets underway on Thursday.

Read more on:    proteas  |  faf du plessis  |  durban  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas: Du Plessis dynasty in full bloom Why privatisation WOULD perk up SA rugby Fearless Sri Lanka stun Proteas in Kingsmead epic Traffic chaos delays Bulls v Stormers kick-off Scott on new rules: We're becoming a laughing stock
Proteas: Rapid Steyn secures evergreen status Stormers: Kitshoff injury worse than feared Bet on it ... A New Zealand side will win Super Rugby in 2019! Why privatisation WOULD perk up SA rugby Super Rugby predictions: Sport24's scribes speak!

Fixtures
Thursday, 21 February 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Port Elizabeth 10:00
Sunday, 03 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Johannesburg 10:00
Wednesday, 06 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Centurion 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 