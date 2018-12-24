NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas eye 2nd spot on ICC Test rankings

2018-12-24 14:29
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Proteas will be looking to climb the ICC Test Team rankings as they get set to face Pakistan on Boxing Day in the first of three Test matches.

The scenario in the Test rankings is interestingly poised with top-ranked India currently playing in Australia, New Zealand engaged in a series against Sri Lanka and now the Proteas getting set for a Boxing Day opening to their three Tests against Pakistan.

All three series have a bearing on the top five positions, with South Africa having the advantage of knowing what they can reap rewards in home conditions.

Currently placed third, South Africa have a chance to leapfrog England to second place but also face the danger of being overtaken by their rivals Pakistan and slipping to sixth place.

South Africa are two points behind England and a 2-0 win will take them to 108 points and above England on decimal points.

A 3-0 win will carry South Africa to 110 points, and to within one point of India, should India lose the remaining two matches to Australia. On the other hand, a 3-0 series loss will see South Africa drop to 99 points with Pakistan reaching 100 points.

India, who currently enjoy an eight-point lead over England, will end the series against Australia at 111 points with a 3-1 series loss but will go up to 118 points with a 3-1 series win.

In the other ongoing Test series, New Zealand, who had a chance to go up to 109 points and second place with a 2-0 series win, will now be looking to reach 107 points by winning the second match after the opening match ended in a draw.

Sri Lanka will be on 91 points in such a scenario but go up to 96 if they win the second Test. New Zealand will slip to 100 points if they lose.

The first Test between South Africa and Pakistan is scheduled to start at 10:00 on Wednesday in Centurion.

Series scenarios:

South Africa win 3-0: South Africa 110 points, Pakistan 88 points

South Africa win 2-0: South Africa 108, Pakistan 89

South Africa win 2-1 or 1-0: South Africa 107, Pakistan 91

Series drawn: South Africa 105, Pakistan 94

Pakistan win 3-0: South Africa 99, Pakistan 100

Pakistan win 2-0: South Africa 101, Pakistan 99

Pakistan win 2-1 or 1-0: South Africa 102, Pakistan 97

Read more on:    pakistan  |  proteas  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Jean-Luc du Preez delivers horror cleanout Willie stays a Wasp as Bulls fail to sign star fullback Wanderers confirms capture of SA's top groundsman Is Schalk Burger the greatest Springbok of all time? Donald: Steyn deserves record in front of home crowd
10 videos on Mourinho's sacking you HAVE to watch SA v Pakistan: 5 Test classics FIFA reveals staggering stats from 2018 Soccer World Cup SAFA's bid to stage CAF's Nation Cup a two-edged sword Tickets on sale for 'Super Hero' double header at CT Stadium

Fixtures
Wednesday, 26 December 2018
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 10:00
Thursday, 03 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Cape Town 10:30
Friday, 11 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 