Proteas embarrassed as Sri Lanka make history

2019-02-23 12:03
Dean Elgar (Gallo Images)
Dean Elgar (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Minnows Sri Lanka stunned not only the Proteas, but the cricketing world, when they made history in clinching a 2-0 Test series victory over South Africa in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Never before had a subcontinent team - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka - claimed a series win on South African shores.

Until now.

The list of Test cricketing superstars to have tried, but failed include household names like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Muttiah Muralitharan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Virat Kohli, among others.

However, the Sri Lankan class of 2019, captained by little-known Dimuth Karunaratne, have forever etched their names into cricketing folklore.

After losing the toss at St George's Park and being asked to bowl, Sri Lanka skittled the Proteas for 222.

Fairing even worse in their first knock, Sri Lanka conceded a 68-run lead as South Africa took to the crease for their second innings, only to succumb for a paltry 128, leaving Sri Lanka a target of 197 for victory.

Starting Saturday's Day 3 requiring a further 137 runs for the victory with eight wickets in hand, Sri Lanka coasted to their target thanks to heroic innings' from Oshada Fernando (75*) and Kusal Mendis (84*) as the pair combined for a third-wicket partnership of 163 runs to give the island nation an emphatic eight-wicket win.

Sri Lanka had earlier won the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban by one wicket.

As a result of their defeat, South Africa have dropped from second to third in the ICC Test team rankings, behind India and New Zealand, while Sri Lanka remain sixth.

The sides will next do battle in a five-match ODI series, before Sri Lanka conclude their tour with a three-match T20 series.

Oshada Fernando (Gallo Images)

Sri Lankan hero Oshada Fernando (Gallo Images)

