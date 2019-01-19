Proteas team-mates star in epic Big Bash SF

Cape Town - Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk played starring roles in the Sydney Sixers' super-over win in the Women's' Big Bash League semi-finals against the Melbourne Renegades on Saturday.

It was a dramatic finish to the contest as the Sixers relied on a last-ball run-out to take the Renegades to the super over.

Batting first, the Renegades had posted 131/4 from their 20 overs with Proteas captain Van Niekerk contributing an explosive 51* off just 36 balls.

Kapp then ended with figure of 1/24 in the Sixers defence, but she was also given the duty of bowling the super over and that was where she made a massive difference.

Kapp restricted the Renegades to just 6 runs from their super over with a fine exhibition of death bowling.

It was more than enough to get the job done and Aussie superstar Ellyse Perry's six ensured that the Sixers now have a date with the Brisbane Heat.