Proteas

Proteas' defeat upsets Asia win-loss Test ledger

2018-07-23 14:12
Faf Du Plessis
Faf Du Plessis (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Thanks to their 199-run defeat in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Monday, the Proteas have now lost more Tests than they've won for the first time ever in Asia.

Their 2-0 series whitewash at the hands of Sri Lanka moved Faf du Plessis' men to 16 defeats compared to their 15 victories in the 31 Tests to have had a result on the Subcontinent.

However, South Africa's win/loss ratio of 0.93 still compares favourably with next-best Australia (28 wins, 35 defeats), with the West Indies somewhat surprisingly third, ahead of England.

Meanwhile, the Colombo Test ended a streak of 12 consecutive Tests in which the Proteas have taken all 20 opponents wickets in a match.

At the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, the Proteas only managed five Sri Lankan second innings scalps (15 in total for the Test) before the hosts declared, setting South Africa 490 to win.

The Proteas' were chasing England's current 116-year record of 15 consecutive Tests having taken all 20 wickets available.

