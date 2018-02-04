Proteas crash to lowest ever home ODI total

Cape Town - Led by spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, India have bowled the Proteas out for just 118 in the second ODI at Centurion on Sunday.

Chalal picked up 5/22 in 8 overs while Yadav snared 3/20 in his six overs.

The Proteas started slowly, reaching 39 in the 10th over before Hashim Amla was first to go for 23, caught behind by MS Dhoni off Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

With the fall of Amla's wicket, Virat Kohli quickly introduced his spin twins and they had immediate success with Chahal capturing the wicket of Quinton de Kock (20) and Yadav dismissing new Proteas captain, Aiden Markram (8).

Both wickets fell off successive deliveries albeit in two different overs and both batsmen were caught on the boundary attempting to clear the ropes.

David Miller came and went as well, a victim of Yadav for 0.

At 51/4, the Proteas were in heaps of bother and they never recovered.

JP Duminy and new cap, Khaya Zondo steadied the ship somewhat, putting on 48 for the 6th wicket to push the total towards 100.

Zondo (25) then fell to Chahal with Duminy (25) dismissed 8 runs later leaving the home side 107/6 and their tail exposed.

A combination of pace and spin proved too much for the likes of Kagiso Rabada (1), Morne Morkel (1) and Imran Tahir (0) while Chris Morris was the last wicket to fall.

He made 14 and the Proteas an paltry 118.