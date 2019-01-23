NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas change squad for final 3 Pakistan ODIs

2019-01-23 16:08
Beuran Hendricks (Gallo)
Cape Town - Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn, who were rested for the first two games, return to the Proteas squad for the remainder of the ODI Series against Pakistan, starting with the third ODI at SuperSport Park on Friday. 

The selectors have also called up Highveld Lions left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks who is uncapped in the 50 overs format but has previously represented the Proteas in T20 International matches. 

Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson and Heinrich Klaasen are the three players to drop out. 

"We are very happy with the depth of our fast bowling resources," commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) National Selection Panel (NSP) convener Linda Zondi.

"Particularly if you consider that Lungi Ngidi is still on the road back from injury and we also want to have a look at Anrich Nortje when he is fully recovered.

"At the same time we want to explore all the options that are available to us and Beuran will be able to offer variety to our attack. 

"We are well aware of what Duanne, Dane and Heinrich have to offer and in the case of Duanne we are mindful of the amount of bowling he has done at the top level over the past month and we want to give him a break ahead of the Test Series against Sri Lanka. 

"For the same reason we will be looking to rest Kagiso Rabada for the entire T20 International Series."

Proteas ODI squad (for remaining three games against Pakistan):

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Dale Steyn (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions)

