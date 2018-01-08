Proteas call up Olivier, Ngidi to Test squad

Cape Town - The Proteas have called up Duanne Olivier and Lungi Ngidi to their Test squad following an injury to Dale Steyn at Newlands.

The Proteas beat India by 72 runs in the first Test in Cape Town on Monday and they now turn their attention to the second Test in Centurion, which gets underway on Saturday.

But they will make that trip without the 34-year-old Steyn, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series with an injured left heel that he picked up in the final over before tea on Saturday.

Proteas coach Ottis Gibson confirmed on Monday that Olivier and the uncapped Lungi Ngidi would be added to the group in Pretoria.

"I felt really sorry for Dale because he had done a lot of hard work to get back to where he was and it was a new injury," said Gibson, before turning his attention to the replacements.

"I've heard a lot of good things about Lungi Ngidi and I've seen him on TV. We'll add him to the squad and then when we get to Pretoria and have a couple of training days we will have a look and make a decision."

Gibson confirmed that both Olivier, who has five Test caps to his name, and Ngidi would be avilable for selection in the second Test.