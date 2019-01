Cape Town - All-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been added to the Proteas' squad for the fifth and final ODI against Pakistan at Newlands on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old, who has played seven ODIs, recently returned from an ankle injury - and took 10 wickets in three 4-Day Franchise Series games for the Lions and also struck 146 against the Knights in Bloemfontein last week

The series is currently locked at 2-all.

Play starts from 13:00 on Wednesday.