Proteas bowlers shine in T20 win over Australia

Cape Town - The Proteas have beaten Australia in their lone T20 international at the Carrara Oval on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

SCORECARD: Australia v South Africa, T20

Having lost the toss, South Africa were asked to bat and posted 108/6 in the 10 overs the match was reduced to per side after heavy rain had at one stage threatened to wash out the match.

The Proteas got away to a flyer with opener Quinton de Kock clubbing 22 off 16 balls with two sixes and skipper Faf du Plessis hitting 27 from 15 balls.

The South Africans raced to 42 inside the opening three overs before Coulter-Nile claimed the wicket of Reeza Hendricks for 19 caught in the deep by Ben McDermott.

Glenn Maxwell had De Kock stumped by wicketkeeper Alex Carey and two overs later Du Plessis fell to a brilliant leaping catch over the boundary rope by Maxwell off Billy Stanlake.

That left South Africa at 84 for three, triggering a rash of late wickets for only 24 runs.

Heinrich Klaasen chipped in with 12 and David Miller hit 11, before he was the first of Tye's wicket double.

Tye bowled out his only two overs at the end of the innings to finish with 2-18 while Coulter-Mile captured 2-19.

In response, the Proteas restricted Australia to 87/7, winning by 21 runs.

Andile Phehlukwayo (2-21), Tabraiz Shamsi (1-12), Chris Morris (2-12) and Lungi Ngidi (2-16) were all among the wickets for the visitors.

South Africa went into the T20 match after a 2-1 ODI series win over Australia.

The T20 is the start of four matches for Australia over the next week with three internationals against India.

Teams:

Australia

Aaron Finch (captain), D'Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake

South Africa

Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (captain), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Farhaan Behardien, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Umpires: Gerard Abood (AUS) and Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV umpire: Simon Fry (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)