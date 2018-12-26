Proteas bowl first as Steyn eyes record

Cape Town - The Proteas will bowl first in the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at Centurion with the major talking point Dale Steyn's attempt at becoming the most successful bowler in the history of South African Test cricket.

The 35-year-old needs just one more scalp to break Shaun Pollock's record of 421 wickets and etch his name into the record books forever.

Steyn, Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier, as expected, will spearhead the Proteas' pace attack while Keshav Maharaj will operate as the lone spinner.

Theunis de Bruyn and Temba Bavuma, meanwhile, are both included in the South African middle order having recovered from their respective niggles.

Teams:

South Africa

Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi