NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas blow as Markram ruled out of final India Test

2019-10-17 09:48
Aiden Markram (Gallo)
Aiden Markram (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas batsman Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the third and final Test against India after sustaining an injury to his right wrist during the second match in Pune.

The injury took place following the opener’s dismissal in the second innings of the match. In a moment of frustration with his own performance, he lashed out at a solid object, resulting in his injury.

Team doctor Hashendra Ramjee said: “A CT scan of Aiden Markram’s wrist showed a fracture involving the wrist bones. The medical team has therefore ruled him out of the next Test match against India. Arrangements have been made for him to see a specialist on his return to South Africa for further management of the injury.”

A very disappointed Markram added: “It’s sad to be going home on this note and I completely understand what I’ve done wrong and take full accountability for it. It’s unacceptable in a Proteas environment and to let the team down is what hurts me the most. I’ve learned a lot from this and the other players I’m sure, have learned from it as well. We understand in sport that emotions run high and sometimes the frustration gets the better of you as it did for me, but like I said, it’s no excuse. I’ve taken full responsibility for it, I have apologised to the team and hopefully I can make it up to them and the people of South Africa soon.”

Markram has departed for South Africa on Thursday morning. No player has been called up as a replacement.

The third and final Test starts on Saturday. India hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

- Cricket SA

Read more on:    proteas  |  aiden markram  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mind your language! Boks brace for Japan's Afrikaans threat A second miracle? Japan v South Africa at RWC Boks name powerful line-up for Japan quarter-final Japan using brain teasers to prepare for Bok clash Bok XV: Will Rassie be swayed by 41-7 game?
Boks in Cup QFs: Think Chester, De Beer … and Bryce OPINION: SA's concerning lack of top-level tennis SA Rugby congratulates Peyper on 50th Test cap Transitional Proteas in worst Test slump in over a decade England legend: Why Boks will beat Japan

Fixtures
Saturday, 19 October 2019
India v South Africa, , Ranchi 06:00
Thursday, 12 March 2020
India v South Africa, , Dharamshala 00:00
Sunday, 15 March 2020
India v South Africa, , Lucknow 00:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Following Ottis Gibson's firing, who would you like to see handed the new Team Manager role?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 8 - 'Boks will be comfortable in win over Japan'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 