NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas, Australia 'shake off' bad blood

2018-03-30 19:17
Tim Paine (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Wanderers

Johannesburg - The fourth and final Test between the Proteas and Australia got underway in unusual fashion at the Wanderers on Friday. 

SCORECARD: SA v Australia - 4th Test, Day 1

The sides walked out together to sing the national anthems as is always the case, but when the players all exchanged handshakes before the start of play it was not something that Test cricket is used to seeing. 

That idea, it was later confirmed, came from Australian stand-in captain Tim Paine

Australian cricket has been in disarray this week following the backlash from the Newlands ball-tampering incident. 

In the aftermath, captain Steve Smith and superstar David Warner have been banned for a year each for their part in the saga while, on Thursday, Darren Lehmann stepped down as head coach. 

The ball-tampering development took things to an entirely new level, but there have been controversial incidents - some off-field and some on - that have been plaguing this series since the first Test in Durban. 

The response from the Australian public to the ball-tampering has been immense, and it has ultimately resulted in Cricket Australia acknowledging the need for the national team to change its hard-nosed, win at all costs culture. 

He may be unsure of his long-term leadership, but Paine used his first Test in charge to start building bridges. 

"I had actually been watching soccer and I noticed that they do that every game," he said on Friday. 

"I just thought that cricket is the gentleman's game and I spoke to our players about bringing it in.

"Perhaps it's not something we're going to do every Test match, but it's not a bad way to start a Test series. It's something we might look to use going forward as a good show of sportsmanship."

Paine acknowledged that he wanted to gesture to symbolise a fresh start.

"There has been a lot of water under bridge and a bit of tension between the two sides, so for us to show that we want to be super competitive but also respect the opposition ... it was important that we showed that today," he said.

"It's something that we want to take forward and if other sides want to then that's how we'll start a Test series."

Proteas opener Aiden Markram, who scored a career-best 152, said the whole South African side had appreciated the sentiment. 

"It's great to see. There has been a lot of drama this last week and it's not nice to see at all," Markram said.

"To have started fresh this Test match and in that way, I thought it was a great gesture. It was a nice way to show people that there are people in these cricket sides as well."

Read more on:    australia  |  proteas  |  tim paine  |  johannesburg  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Zimbabwe set to sack Streak, Klusener

55 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Referee warned about Smith, Warner back in 2016 REVEALED: What Lehmann said over walkie-talkie On day of tears, Morkel given final bow Darren Lehmann resigns as Australian coach Tears and sympathy: Support grows for Smith
India's cricket stars aghast at Smith punishment CEO’s letter claims ‘deliberate attempts’ to destabilise SAFA Keith Murdoch: Disgraced All Black who 'went bush' in Australia Le Clos targets history in the pool in Gold Coast 5 contenders to replace Australia coach Lehmann

Fixtures
Friday, 30 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 