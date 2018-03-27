NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas, Aussies yet to share post-game beers

2018-03-27 15:55
Ottis Gibson (Gallo)
Cape Town - South African coach Ottis Gibson revealed on Tuesday that there has yet to be any after-match socialising during the drama-filled series against Australia. 

Asked to compare the atmosphere between the current series and Ashes Tests in which he has been part of England's coaching team, Gibson said despite the hype around Ashes series, players had got on away from the field. 

"This series has had a bit of an edge to it that is different to the Ashes," he said. 

"At the end of the Ashes (Tests) you sit down and have a drink together." 

He said relations had also been good earlier in the season when South Africa played India in a clash between the two top-ranked Test nations. 

"When we played against India it was a tough series, but at the end of every game the guys came and had a drink together," he said. 

"We haven't had that opportunity yet against the Aussies for whatever reason because after every Test match there was some sort of drama, somebody had to go and see the match referee or there was some little conflict, stuff like that." 

He hoped the situation would be different at the end of the fourth Test, which starts in Johannesburg on Friday. 

"At the end of the day cricket is still a gentleman's game and hopefully the next Test we can get back some way towards being a gentleman's game and have a beer together," he said.

