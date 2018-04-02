NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas accelerate against toothless Aussies

2018-04-02 12:00
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Wanderers

Johannesburg - Day four of the fourth and final Test between the Proteas and Australia at the Wanderers struggled to get off the ground. 

LIVE: SA v Australia - 4th Test, Day 4

Bad light had delayed Monday's start by 15 minutes, and when the players did eventually get on the field they only lasted 4.5 overs before they were off for bad light once more. 

With the floodlights blazing, the players were soon back on only for play to be stopped yet again when Proteas captain Faf du Plessis took a blow to the hand off Pat Cummins and needed treatment. 

At lunch, South Africa were 202/3 for a lead of 469 with Du Plessis (81*) and Dean Elgar (59*) starting patiently but picking up momentum as the session progressed. 

The Proteas are now certain to avoid defeat in Johannesburg at the very least and, in the process, become the first South African side since re-admission to win a home Test series against the Aussies. 

There is still no sign of a declaration, but it can't be too far away.

The skipper had endured a woeful series before this innings - scoring just 55 runs in seven knocks. 

But with Australia already with one foot on the plane back home, Du Plessis batted with freedom as he went to his 18th Test half-century and then began to accelerate. 

At the other end, meanwhile, Elgar was unmovable. 

He got his first runs of the morning at 11:28 - play had started at 10:15 - and when he lofted Chadd Sayers over cover for two he had his first runs in over 70 deliveries. 

With lunch approaching, both batsmen looked to get on with things and even Elgar unleashed when he lofted Sayers over his head for a straight, one-bounce four.

The gritty left-hander then, uncharacteristically, smacked Mitch Marsh over mid-wicket for a six to bring up his half-century, which came off 199 balls. 

When the pair put on their 100-run partnership, Elgar had contributed just 25 off 110 balls, but the task of batting Australia out of the game and the series was complete.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

NZ start safe in pursuit of 382 for victory

2018-04-02 07:46

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
David Warner's wife: 'It's my fault' for husband's ban Klaasen to replace banned Smith in the IPL Patient Proteas bat Aussies out of Wanderers Test 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 7 WATCH: Elgar pulls off a stunner to dismiss Paine
Some bloodied Bok noses at Loftus! Manchester City 1 win away from title WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 7 WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: Nedbank Cup

Fixtures
Friday, 30 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 