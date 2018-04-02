Proteas accelerate against toothless Aussies

Johannesburg - Day four of the fourth and final Test between the Proteas and Australia at the Wanderers struggled to get off the ground.

LIVE: SA v Australia - 4th Test, Day 4

Bad light had delayed Monday's start by 15 minutes, and when the players did eventually get on the field they only lasted 4.5 overs before they were off for bad light once more.

With the floodlights blazing, the players were soon back on only for play to be stopped yet again when Proteas captain Faf du Plessis took a blow to the hand off Pat Cummins and needed treatment.

At lunch, South Africa were 202/3 for a lead of 469 with Du Plessis (81*) and Dean Elgar (59*) starting patiently but picking up momentum as the session progressed.

The Proteas are now certain to avoid defeat in Johannesburg at the very least and, in the process, become the first South African side since re-admission to win a home Test series against the Aussies.

There is still no sign of a declaration, but it can't be too far away.

The skipper had endured a woeful series before this innings - scoring just 55 runs in seven knocks.

But with Australia already with one foot on the plane back home, Du Plessis batted with freedom as he went to his 18th Test half-century and then began to accelerate.

At the other end, meanwhile, Elgar was unmovable.

He got his first runs of the morning at 11:28 - play had started at 10:15 - and when he lofted Chadd Sayers over cover for two he had his first runs in over 70 deliveries.

With lunch approaching, both batsmen looked to get on with things and even Elgar unleashed when he lofted Sayers over his head for a straight, one-bounce four.

The gritty left-hander then, uncharacteristically, smacked Mitch Marsh over mid-wicket for a six to bring up his half-century, which came off 199 balls.

When the pair put on their 100-run partnership, Elgar had contributed just 25 off 110 balls, but the task of batting Australia out of the game and the series was complete.