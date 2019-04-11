Post-CWC: Proteas must retain some veterans

Cape Town - It
is going to be a confirmed, significant adjustment already, what with JP Duminy
and Imran Tahir pulling the 50-overs plug on South Africa after CWC 2019 with a
combined tally of what should be well over 300 caps by then.
But here’s
the big question many observers and enthusiasts in this country are
understandably quite reluctant to ask: might others join them?
That pair
have been vital, long-serving parts of the one-day international furniture for
the Proteas, and fall in line with the relatively common phenomenon, every four
years, of luminary players using the World Cup as a farewell platform.
Although
both have indicated that they intend campaigning onward in Twenty20
international cricket (giving them the prospect of another World T20 on
Australian soil next year), the national team will take a while to acclimatise
to their absences simultaneously from the 50-overs landscape once the dust has
settled on UK-staged CWC 2019 in mid-year.
Versatile
factor Duminy, who turns 35 later this week, has played 194 ODIs since his
debut back in 2004, and the 40-year-old but unrelentingly effervescent Tahir,
for so long the frontline attacking spinner, stands on 98 caps and should tick
over to three figures soon after the World Cup starts.
Both also,
at different times, stepped back from Test activity, but three other notably decorated,
multi-format SA stars are also closing in on their top-flight sunsets: captain
Faf du Plessis, senior batsman Hashim Amla and pace maestro Dale Steyn.
So far,
there has been no clear-cut indication from any of the heavyweight trio of
their ongoing aspirations - if any at all - for the Proteas, post-World Cup.
Speaking of
the looming, major tournament, it is not even a fait accompli, of course, that
Amla makes the cut when the 15-strong SA party is announced on April 18.
The now
36-year-old’s statistical decline has become increasingly pronounced across the
formats and levels of competition over the last couple of years, really, and
more recently he has also had the significant mental distraction of serious
illness to his father.
Since that
unfortunate domestic situation supposedly eased a little, Amla hasn’t yet leapt
from the blocks after a short break from the game: he has not come off in two
Twenty20 outings for the Cape Cobras (16 and 2) and only passed the 50-mark
once in his last 11 innings for either franchise or the Proteas.
But his vast
experience and especially impressive track record on English soil still make
him a dubious exclusion indeed from the World Cup squad, if that were to occur.
At best, however,
he may now be considered an “extra” in the party (a few years ago it would have
been unthinkable not to brand him a first-teamer, either in ODI or Test terms)
and a modest World Cup might have the effect of persuading both the player
himself and selectors that he should exit international cricket in all its
forms.
Nevertheless,
a Proteas team returning to action in the Test arena minus Amla in unforgiving
India towards the end of the year - their first series in the ICC’s all-new
Test Championship - is an instinctively worrisome thought, considering the
increasing sense of fallibility and lack of steely depth in the batting
department collectively.
It is a
country where, at least in his imperious heyday, Amla was capable of truly
massive series runs: remember those successive innings of 253 not out, 114 and
123 not out in a two-Test roster there in 2010?
Bear in mind
that once the World Cup is out of the way, Tests become the chief priority
again for South Africa, given the demands of the Indian challenge and then a
glamour home summer series against England, who have won each of the last two
between the countries.
Since a
golden Test season in 2017/18, when they still had AB de Villiers in the ranks
and beat both India and Australia on our shores, the Proteas have surrendered
two of their last three series: both home and away to modest Sri Lanka.
But that
shaky record only serves as a reminder that both Steyn and Du Plessis,
especially, remain vital, backbone elements - assuming they’re still available - in next season’s quest for a turnaround in five-day fortunes.
While they
share the unavoidable Amla characteristic of having to increasingly fight off
the ravages of time on the body and mind, Steyn (35) and Du Plessis (34) have
not yet too noticeably fallen prey to consistent decline from their most hallowed
levels of performance.
The
Phalaborwa Express has shown enormous courage to allay sceptics’ fears that his
career was over a couple of years ago after further surgery to a serious
right-shoulder injury; recently he has even been bowling with some of the true
venom and hostility of his youth to accompany his legendary guile and skills.
But just how
much gas might be left in the tank of the indisputable fast bowling great after
his third and almost certainly final crack at a World Cup soon?
He has
already succeeded in becoming the all-time leading wicket-taker (439) for South
Africa in Tests, and if South Africa were to achieve the nirvana of actually
winning the limited-overs tournament that has been such a ghastly hoodoo for
them previously, I suspect he might regard it as a really fitting time to
retire.
That said,
Tests have always been Steyn’s truest forte: India and England as next-up foes
must be enormously tempting to him - especially the latter on home surfaces
and perhaps the most apt juncture of all for him to contemplate a few weeks of
emotional goodbyes to our major centres?
A more
outside chance, of course, is that Steyn has thoughts of defiantly, pluckily stretching
his Proteas career even beyond that if he feels the shoulder (which he treats
quite cautiously when it comes to throw-in needs in the field, remember) is
still up to it.
Du Plessis?
The youngest of the trio under focus here, his evident, ongoing popularity - and
comfort, assuredness in the role - as leader of the troops in both Tests and
ODIs is just one key reason for wishing him to stay a very central part of SA’s
plans beyond the middle of the year.
He was one
of desperately few redeeming batting elements for the Proteas in the juddering
0-2, first-time home Test loss to the Sri Lankans a few weeks ago, while he
also remains among the most treasured handful of stroke-players in white-ball
cricket for them and officially still ranked among the top five individuals on
the planet.
In
transitional periods, often with their accompanying hazards, cricketers like Du
Plessis are particularly worth their weight in gold.
Whatever
transpires at the back end of CWC 2019, I believe I will not be alone in
imploring Cricket South Africa to stave off a situation where the Proteas, hot
on the heels of Messrs Duminy and Tahir’s significant downscaling of
international activity, are stripped in one tumultuous swoop of the other three
eminent individuals.
A
step-by-step, more gradual retirement process would help curb the (highly
likely) dangerous degree of aftershock to the Proteas ...
