Proteas

Pollock: India, England favourites to win CWC

2019-02-05 10:22
Shaun Pollock
Shaun Pollock (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Proteas all-rounder Shaun Pollock has picked hosts England and India as favourites for this year's Cricket World Cup.

Pollock, who played 303 ODIs and represented his country at four World Cups, addressed reporters in Johannesburg on Monday alongside the Cricket World Cup trophy which is currently on display in the country as part of the International Cricket Council's "trophy tour" to create awareness for the showpiece event in England and Wales.

"There are only 10 teams and each team played each other before the semi-finals, but I think there will only be about six teams capable of really competing for the trophy," Pollock said, as quoted by Netwerk24.

Pollock said it would be hard for teams like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, West Indies and Sri Lanka to mount serious challenges.

"Australia struggled recently but I believe the return of Steve Smith and David Warner will make a big difference. New Zealand are currently playing good cricket but I do think India and England are the favourites to win the event."

In seven previous Cricket World Cups, the Proteas have failed to get past the semi-final stage but Pollock has hope for his countrymen, who are currently ranked third on the ICC ODI rankings.

"South Africa will believe they can make the semi-finals and from there anything can happen," he said.

The 2019 Cricket World Cup will run from May 30 until July 14. South Africa and England will contest the opening game at The Oval in London.

