Proteas

PICTURES: Philanders celebrate birth of baby boy

2018-11-09 12:54
Vernon Philander (Instagram)

Cape Town - Vernon Philander and his wife, Mandy, have welcomed their first baby into the world.

The 33-year-old Proteas speedster, who has just returned to the playing field after an ankle injury, missed this week's 4-Day Franchise Series match for the Cape Cobras in Paarl due to the fact his wife was due to give birth. 

That happened on Thursday, and Philander confirmed the news of the birth of his son with a post on his Instagram account. 

"Wow what a morning that has been," Philander wrote.

"Incredible to witness my son being born this am. Thank you Lord for the gift of life and that both mother and son is healthy. Thanks to Dr Christo Beneke and team for a successful delivery and making things so comfortable. God is good always."

Mandy Philander also posted on Instagram. 

"Our little champion couldn’t wait any longer to grace us with his presence," she said.

"Welcome to the world my perfect little boy, you have instantaneously stolen all our hearts."

Philander is expected to feature in the South Africa's home Test and ODI series against Pakistan at the end of the year and early next year, while he is also still in the plans for next year's Cricket World Cup in England. 

