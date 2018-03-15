NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Philander 'blasts' Smith, claims Twitter account hacked

2018-03-15 09:00
Vernon Philander (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - After calls for calm following days of accusations from both the Proteas and Australian camps, a tweet on Vernon Philander's Twitter account is likely to inflame tensions once again.

On Wednesday evening a tweet on Philander's social media account to his 185 000 followers hit out at the International Cricket Council’s decision to ban his team-mate Kagiso Rabada.

Rabada has been banned for the remaining two Tests of the Australia series after he was found guilty of "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with a player" after leaning with his shoulder into Steve Smith after dismissing the Australian skipper in the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

South Africa went on to win the Test by six wickets to level the series having lost the opener in their four-Test series.

Philander’s tweet, which was posted by several media outlets, read: "Havent really seen the fotage of this incident but by the looks of this...Steve Smith gave KG the shoulder. He could have avoided any contact but to me he is just as guilty. Trying some football skills to get a penalty??? Pity he didnt dive to top it off."

However, Philander on Thursday morning claimed that his account had been hacked, with the above tweet deleted from his page:

Meanwhile, the ICC confirmed on Wednesday that Rabada had appealed his ban.

Rabada took 11/150 during the Port Elizabeth triumph, but the Smith incident lifted his demerit points total to eight, triggering an automatic two-Test ban.

"The ICC confirms that Kagiso Rabada has appealed against the level two breach following the incident with Steve Smith during the Port Elizabeth Test.

"We will now appoint a judicial commissioner at the earliest opportunity and hearing details will be confirmed in due course," the world cricket governing body said.

The ICC must name a commissioner by this Friday and the appeal has to be heard within seven days.

Rabada will remain suspended unless the commissioner permits him to play in the third Test, which starts next Thursday at Newlands in Cape Town.

The 22-year-old South African insists his brush with Smith was accidental, saying: "If I did it deliberately, I would not have contested the charge".

Smith has said his team want Rabada to play in the remaining two Tests in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

"Kagiso is a world-class bowler and you always want to come up against the best - that is for sure," he said.

"He is right up there, playing unbelievably well."

Rabada is the fifth player to be punished by the ICC in a fiery series after Australians David Warner, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Marsh and South African Quinton de Kock.

Read more on:    proteas  |  vernon philander  |  kagiso rabada  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Awkward! SBW, Warner check into same hotel

2018-03-15 07:56

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rassie faces loose forward 'headache' Rabada appeals ICC suspension Confirmed! AB’s STAYING in Tests Awkward! SBW, Warner check into same hotel Rassie set to meet with former Bok coaches
Els, Woods confirmed as Presidents Cup captains Bulls get Japanese ref in New Zealand Mourinho: This is nothing new for Man Utd 2 more Cheetahs extend Bloemfontein stay Kwagga out of Commonwealth Games

Fixtures
Thursday, 22 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Cape Town 10:00
Friday, 30 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Your thoughts on the two-Test suspension handed down by the ICC to Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Homeless man cheers on cyclists at CT Cycle Tour
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 