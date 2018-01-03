NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Philander: Proteas not playing against 'names'

2018-01-03 15:55
Vernon Philander (Getty)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town - Proteas seamer Vernon Philander says the side is not placing any extra importance on the wicket of Virat Kohli ahead of the Newlands Test on Friday. 

There has been a fair amount of talking in the build-up to what is the most highly-anticipated Test series in South Africa in over two years, and with India confident of securing their first series win in the country this time around, a lot hinges on how their skipper performs. 

There is no doubt that, in Kohli, the visitors have one of the most destructive and naturally gifted players in world cricket. 

He averages a staggering 53.75 in his 63 Test matches and while there is still an element of doubt as to how most of the Indian batsmen will cope with the South Africa conditions, Kohli's pedigree makes him a threat everywhere. 

Yet, when asked about the threat posed by the Indian slipper, Philander was firm.

"We are going to play bat and ball, not any names," he said.

"We are going to have to have to get Virat out, as we do nine or 10 other Indian batters as well. We’ve put our prize on bowling them out twice and not focusing on who we are bowling against."

India have expressed confidence in their own seamers this time around and they have the firepower to finally win a Test series in these parts. 

They had no trouble dismantling South Africa on Indian soil in 2015, winning 3-0 in spin-friendly conditions, but Philander knows that this series will pose different challenges entirely.

"They have played most of their games at home so it will be interesting to see how they go over here in South Africa," he said.

"It’s a total different ball game over here in South Africa so we’ll have to wait and see.

"We want to play our best cricket. 2015 was quite a different one going there and losing to them, but we want to make sure that we deliver at home on our own soil."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

India's Vijay backing himself at Newlands

2018-01-03 14:03

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
F1 greats pay tribute to Michael Schumacher SA Rugby announces Sevens coaching shake-up Woodward: Only 3 teams can win 2019 RWC WATCH: Proteas skipper on fire in Australia! Bulls player arrested for alleged sexual assault
Boks need an overseas coach - Kempson SA Rugby gets R330m 2023 RWC 'consolation' GALLERY: 2017 sporting year in review Venus cleared in fatal Florida crash - report Shock as United dumped out of League Cup

Fixtures
Friday, 05 January 2018
South Africa v India, Cape Town 10:00
Saturday, 13 January 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: 'Bad Santa' causes chaos at Ladies Euro Tour event
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 