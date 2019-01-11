Philander leads Proteas fightback after batting collapse

Cape Town - Seamer Vernon Philander has steadied the Proteas after their batting collapse on the opening day of the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Wanderers.

At stumps, Pakistan were 17/2, leaving with a first innings deficit of 245 runs.

Philander fought back by taking the two consecutive wickets of Shan Masood (2) and Azhar Ali (0) fell before the end of the first day's play.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq (10*) and nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas (0*) will resume on Day 2 in Johannesburg. Play starts at 10:00.

Earlier in the day, opener Aiden Markram stood tall for the Proteas on top as he scored 90 in 124 balls and fell 10 runs short of a century as he was caught behind off the bowling of Faheem Ashraf.

Markram smashed 16 fours in his innings and shared a 126-run second wicket partnership with Hashim Amla before losing his wicket.

Substantial contributions from Hashim Amla (41), Theunis de Bruyn (49) and debutant Zubayr Hamza (41) steered the Proteas to a commanding position at 226/3 at tea.

However, the home side lost seven wickets for 36 runs in 19.4 overs after tea, with the wickets shared between Pakistan's four seamers.

Mohammad Amir finished with two for 36, Mohammad Abbas took two for 44, Hasan Ali took two for 75 and Ashraf claimed three for 57.

The Proteas were eventually bundled out for 262 in 77.4 overs after stand-in skipper Dean Elgar chose to bat first.

Scores in brief after Day 1:

South Africa 262 (Markram 90, De Bruyn 49, Ashraf 3/57, Amir 2/36)

Pakistan 17/2 (Imam-ul-Haq 10*, Masood 2, Philander 2/1)

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first