Proteas

'Phenomenal' Rabada amazing to watch - Philander

2018-03-10 07:09
Kagiso Rabada (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Vernon Philander has heaped praise on team-mate Kagiso Rabada after his five-wicket haul lit up the first day of the second Test between the Proteas and Australia in Port Elizabeth.

Thanks to Rabada's 5/96, Australia were bowled out for 243 before South Africa finished the day 39/1, Rabada again in the thick of the action having been sent in as a nightwatchman after the departure of Aiden Markram.

Philander said he was amazed by the 22-year-old's bowling display, which put South Africa in command on day one.

"The way 'KG' was running in this afternoon was pretty amazing to watch," Philander said.

"The way he came across he wanted the ball‚ he wanted to bowl overs. He was phenomenal.

"Hats off to him about the way he went about his business," said Philander, who took 2 for 25 from 18 overs.

Rabada's first wicket was the crucial scalp of Steve Smith - lbw for 25 - and there has been speculation that he could face further disciplinary action for the vehemence of his celebration, which saw the pair brush shoulders.

With Rabada only one infraction away from a suspension, the possibility of him missing the following two Test matches is yet to be ruled out.

"He would leave a massive hole‚" Philander said. "He's a big part of this bowling line-up. Let's hope that's not the case."

Philander also acknowledged that the match officials were on high alert following the fallout from David Warner and Quinton de Kock's spat in Durban.

"After the last game it was always going to be sensitive‚" he said. "The umpires were always going to try and be in the game and try and find out what's going on.

"But they're within their rights to try and kill some bug or virus from spreading too quickly."

Play on Day 2 starts at 10:00.

