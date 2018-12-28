NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

PCB deny Arthur's anger toward senior players

2018-12-28 21:10
Mickey Arthur
Mickey Arthur (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied reports that coach Mickey Arthur had heated exchanges with some of his senior players on the second day of the first Test against the Proteas in Centurion.

Reports had suggested that Arthur had a go at the experienced batsmen in his team including Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali and captain Sarfraz Ahmed after Pakistan collapsed from 101/1 to 190 all out to hand the Proteas the initiative in the Test.

READ: Faf, Ahmed combine for WORST ever skipper's record!

However the board has come out and said that Arthur had his normal briefing with the players and any reports of angry behaviour towards some players is "grossly exaggerated".

The PCB said in a statement: "The Pakistan team management, led by manager Talat Ali, strongly refutes the baseless allegations levelled against head coach Mickey Arthur on his supposed angry behaviour' at the end of day two of the ongoing Test match against South Africa in Centurion.

ALSO READ: Arthur receives official warning from ICC

"As per the norm, Mickey held a debriefing meeting at the end of the day's play which was held in a cordial atmosphere with inputs from team members and management as is the usual practice.

"Any speculation about coach's angry behaviour towards the players is grossly exaggerated.

"The head coach, team management, captain and all team members are totally united with a singular aim of producing positive results.

"The team manager and rest of the management hopes that media would refrain from speculating on the matter."

The tourists went on to lose the first Test by six wickets on Friday to go 1-0 down in the three-match series.

Read more on:    pakistan  |  proteas  |  mickey arthur  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Shaun Pollock rips pants on live TV! Spectators evicted from MCG for racist chants at India players Amla guides Proteas to victory at Centurion Steve Komphela calls it quits at Celtic - report Arthur receives official warning from ICC
Olivier: My wife is my inspiration on the field South Africa's Sabbatini makes switch - to Slovakia! 'The Match' back in 2019 after Tiger, Phil sign new deal Dale Steyn thanks family, friends, fans for well wishes Frenchman sets sail across Atlantic - in a barrel!

Fixtures
Thursday, 03 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Cape Town 10:30
Friday, 11 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 10:00
Saturday, 19 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Port Elizabeth 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 