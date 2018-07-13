NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Partnerships key for looming chase - Amla

2018-07-13 20:12
Hashim Amla (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas batsman Hashim Amla says partnerships will be crucial ahead of a high fourth innings chase in the first Test match against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.

The home side holds a strong lead of 272 runs with six wickets remaining, after a dominant performance with the ball led by off-spinner Dilruwan Perera (4/46) on day two.

SCOREBOARD: Sri Lanka v South Africa - 1st Test

Amla says the batsmen will have to look to play with more 'intent' to counter Sri Lanka's spin threat in their second innings, after the poor first innings performance of 126 all out.

All of the batsmen in the top six are capable of playing long attritional knocks, which is the only way for a positive result with three days left in the match.   

"Yes, 272 runs on that type of wicket is a lot of runs," he admitted after the day's play.

"If we can look to restrict them under 320 it will be a good target for us. If we can get a few good partnerships and one of us plays an innings like Karunaratne played it will get us close to that score.

"Any of the batsmen in the top six would love to occupy the crease for a long time to score the runs and to get us to the total we have to chase," he said. "Myself and everyone else would like to get stuck in and bat for as long as possible."

The wristy right-hander, who is one of the most successful players of spin in the current squad, believes the key to success against Sri Lanka’s spin wizards is a game plan of solid defence and positive scoring options.

He expects conditions to deteriorate as the match progresses but remains hopeful the batsmen will have learnt from the errors in the first innings.  

"The opener (Karunaratne) batted exceptionally well, it was an excellent knock which got them to the score that they got to," he said.

"It is a tough wicket, you have to capitalise on the loose balls when you do get them and hope that the ball doesn't have your number on it. You always have to have the intent when you are batting.

"You have to have decent defence to keep out the good ball, and you have to look to score," he said of the ways to counter spin. "If you can combine those two, with a bit of fortune, it gives you the best chance of scoring.

"The way everyone played, to be honest, I feel they applied themselves as best as they can," he said.  "Batters from both teams have found it difficult to bat, barring one or two batsmen, so going into the second innings we have to keep playing with good intent and keep learning. We have played in conditions like this before and the scores are low, you don’t get scores of 350 and above. You take some learning from it but you have to play the way the pitch allows you to play."

Play gets under way at 06:30 SA time.

Read more on:    proteas  |  hashim amla  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

STUMPS Day 2: Proteas on the ropes in Galle

2018-07-13 13:11

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
LIVE: Anderson, Isner breaking records in longest Wimbledon semi-final Kaizer Chiefs announce new head coach Anderson v Isner: A rivalry stretching back to college tennis Hurricanes shock Twitter with 'crap' post Anderson v Isner: Battle of the giants
Top 10 highest paid soccer players in the world PICTURES: Sport stars spotted at Wimbledon Swys: Even Federer loses sometimes! Griquas' team bus stoned by angry protesters After life-saving surgery, Serena plagued by 'traumatic thoughts'

Fixtures
Thursday, 12 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Galle International Stadium 06:30
Friday, 20 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Colombo 06:30
Sunday, 29 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 06:15
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Anderson's full press conference after Wimbledon QF win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 