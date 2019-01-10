NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Pakistan series 'last chance' for Proteas CWC experimentation

2019-01-10 13:02
Dwaine Pretorius (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

Cape Town - There are just 10 ODIs scheduled for South Africa between now and their 2019 World Cup opener against hosts England on May 30 at The Oval. 

Time is running out. 

The hope for the Proteas brains trust had been that they would be close to settled on their final squad of 15 for the World Cup by the time their five-match ODI series against Pakistan got underway on January 19. 

But when CSA on Thursday announced a squad of 14 for the first two ODIs against Pakistan, it became clear that some selections are still up in the air. 

Speaking to Sport24 shortly after the squad was announced, CSA convenor of selectors Linda Zondi revealed that a new deadline had been set. 

The Pakistan series will now be the last chance for experimentation, and Zondi says that when their five-match series against Sri Lanka gets underway in March, they will be "99%" settled on their final squad of 15. 

On Thursday Aiden Markram, Chris Morris and Farhaan Behardien were the notable players left out of the squad for the first two ODIs against Pakistan having been part of the touring party to Australia the last time South Africa were on ODI duty. 

Markram is struggling with a bruised thigh, but that injury is not considered serious enough to warrant his exclusion. 

JP Duminy and Lungi Ngidi remain injured and Zondi is hopeful that they will be ready by the time the Sri Lanka series gets underway. 

With the specialist allrounder position the major unanswered question at the moment, Morris and Wiaan Mulder, who has only recently returned from injury, will be most worried about what their omissions mean for their World Cup chances. 

Zondi made it clear that nobody was out in the cold just yet, and we can expect a very different looking squad for the third, fourth and fifth ODIs against Pakistan. 

This series, effectively, serves as World Cup trials.

"We basically know what Chris Morris can do, but we are still not quite sure what Dwaine Pretorius can do," Zondi told Sport24 in explaining Morris' absence.  

"We really want to have options for every single role that we have.

"Changing the squad for the third and fourth ODIs will allow us to look closer at those roles and finalise what we are looking for."

Rassie van der Dussen, meanwhile, has forced his way into the set-up after a superb Mzansi Super League and he will now have a chance to move ahead of Markram and Behardien in the World Cup pecking order while Reeza Hendricks' good ODI form sees him retained.

"Van der Dussen is one of those players who gives us more options because he can bat No 3, No 4 or No 5," Zondi said.

"We are looking to make sure that by the time we start the Sri Lanka serie we are 99% sure what our squad will look like for the World Cup. 

"Now we want to open up and compare players to see what roles they can fill in terms of what we are looking for.

"If we get to Sri Lanka and we're still looking at three positions, then we are miles behind."

It all points to a Pakistan series that is likely to include some frantic rotation as players are given one last chance to prove their worth. 

Zondi confirmed that Mulder was one player who was likely to be brought back in during the Pakistan series, while he acknowledged that injuries to the likes of Morris, Duminy and Ngidi were a concern given how they had limited their game time. 

"It's a major concern," he said.

"We always viewed Chris Morris as a guy who could operate as a fourth seamer and come in with the bat and clear the ropes, and the fact that he hasn't played is a major concern.

"But we know what Chris Morris can do even if he hasn't got game time and we need to use these matches to look at guys like Pretorius and Mulder to see what they can do."

The first ODI, on January 19, will be played in Port Elizabeth.

Read more on:    proteas  |  chris morris  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Faf should have seen suspension coming! SAFA's embarrassing 16-1 defeat in AFCON venue voting Politics the reason SA missed out on hosting AFCON? Proteas give CWC clues with squad for Pakistan ODIs Kolisi's quota comments 'unfortunate' - Sport committee chair
Serena can end Court argument at Australian Open Time for in-form Bavuma to move up Proteas order? Steyn on SA bowling attack - who's better than us? Rio robber makes bloody mistake mugging female MMA fighter Treu's Stormers role set to change

Fixtures
Friday, 11 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 10:00
Saturday, 19 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Port Elizabeth 13:00
Tuesday, 22 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Durban 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: ATP stars try to spell competitors names
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 