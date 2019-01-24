NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Pakistan captain Sarfraz sorry for Phehlukwayo 'black guy' comment

2019-01-24 06:00
Andile Phehlukwayo (Getty Images)
Related Links

Johannesburg - Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed apologised on Wednesday following a controversial comment aimed at South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo which was picked up by a stump microphone during the second one-day international in Durban on Tuesday.

Sarfraz was heard making a comment in Urdu about Phehlukwayo during the South African all-rounder's match-winning partnership with Rassie van der Dussen.

According to Cricinfo, the comment could be translated as: "Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What (prayer) have you got her to say for you today?"

The website and South African media reported that Sarfraz could face disciplinary action from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Pakistan captain tweeted: "I wish to extend my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offence from my expression of frustration which was unfortunately caught by the stump mic during yesterday's game against SA.

"My words were not directed towards anyone in particular and I certainly had no intention of upsetting anyone.

"I did not even mean for my words to be heard, understood or communicated to the opposing team or the cricket fans. I have in the past and will continue in future to appreciate the camaraderie of my fellow cricketers from across the globe and will always respect and honour them on and off the field."

South African media reported South African team manager Mohammed Moosajee as saying that the ICC and the match officials had "noted the alleged incident" and that the matter was in the hands of the ICC.

There was no immediate comment from the ICC.

In the post-match presentation, man of the match Phehlukwayo seemed relaxed about having been the target of several comments by Pakistan players. "It was good chat," he said.

Whether or not Sarfraz faces any action, his team is likely to face a sterner challenge in the remaining three matches with wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock and fast bowler Dale Steyn added to the home squad after being rested for the first two matches.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Racist furore erupts after Durban SA v Pakistan ODI Afrikaans 'helped' Jake's Verblitz to Cup title in Japan Serena dumped out of Australian Open after sensational collapse WATCH: Pakistani great slams Sarfraz's racist chirp Proteas change squad for final 3 Pakistan ODIs
Afrikaans 'helped' Jake's Verblitz to Cup title in Japan Former Sharks flyhalf set to join Bulls Stormers pre-season schedule confirmed Phehlukwayo: Who cares what the 'something' is? WATCH: Die-hard 104-year-old Liverpool fan meets Jurgen Klopp

Fixtures
Friday, 25 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 13:00
Sunday, 27 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 10:00
Wednesday, 30 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Cape Town 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 