Pakistan bowlers prevent Proteas from sweeping T20 series

Cape Town - Pakistan finally did justice to their standing as the No 1 ranked side in the shortest format when they beat the Proteas by 27 runs in the final T20 International match at SuperSport Park on Wednesday evening.

The result nevertheless had no effect on the outcome of the series which the Proteas took by a 2-1 margin, having won the first two matches.

It enabled Pakistan to restore some pride after having lost both white ball series.

As always, the Pakistan bowlers did a good job for their side, defending a target of 162 with Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf sharing 7 wickets between them. But it was the miserly bowling of Imad Wasim and Shaheen Afridi up front that did the real damage.

The Proteas top order never got going in spite of an innings of 41 (35 balls, 2 fours and 2 sixes) from the ever reliable Rassie van der Dussen.

Chris Morris backed up his two wickets with a maiden half-century (55 not out off 29 balls, 5 fours and 3 sixes) but he was left with too much to do and the match was effectively settled with an over to spare when the Proteas needed an impossible 40 runs off the last 6 balls.

The other statistical highlight for the Proteas came from Beuran Hendricks who returned career best figures of 4/14.

Shadab Khan was named Man of the Match for his two wickets as well as his batting in the last over of Pakistan’s innings when he hit 21 runs that turned out to be critical with only the No. 11 batsman to partner him.

The Man of the Series award went to South African captain David Miller.