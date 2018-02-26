Oz Test: SA’s batting dangerously unsettled

Cape Town – The Proteas have had to make one of their
hastiest switch-overs between major tours of this country – only four full days
-- as Australia lie in wait for them in the first Test at Kingsmead from
Thursday.
Perhaps it should be branded a blessing that, in terms of
player personnel, only wicketkeeper/batsman Heinrich Klaasen, not even favoured
to play in Durban at this stage, makes the rapid transition from the losing
Twenty20 squad against India to the recently-revealed five-day group.
That is because kingpin stroke-player AB de Villiers was
unable to play any role in the three-game T20 series, and all-rounders Andile
Phehlukwayo and Chris Morris have been omitted from the Test plans.
But the Proteas brains trust must nevertheless wipe their
strategic slate clean with indecent urgency now to have their team and tactics
sorted out in time for the first of four blue-chip encounters with the Baggy
Greens, who won a three-day fixture against SA ‘A’ at Benoni as a useful
acclimatiser.
Frankly, there is a great sense of volatility around the
Proteas’ preparedness – and especially as it affects the batting department.
Whilst most of their pace arsenal should hit the ground
running after curtailed or no activity in the limited-overs portion of India’s
tour, the injury-related status of several of their frontline batsmen must make
head coach Ottis Gibson and company secretly wish the series was starting a
week later.
It will be touch and go for fitness green lights in at least
a couple of SA cases at Kingsmead, and nor is it as if the squad contains a
battery of willow-wielders in noticeably healthy form: regrettably it doesn’t.
Indeed, the uncertainty over whether certain most valued
players will be ready for action could also have a key bearing on how the home
team shape their XI on Thursday; there is the stubbornly ongoing quandary of
whether to go in with six batsmen or seven.
Here is a short summary of the fortunes (or rather
tribulations, in several instances) in recent weeks of the current “big six” batsmen
in the Proteas Test squad, which will probably only aggravate any sense of
unease among home enthusiasts:
Aiden Markram
For all his undoubted potential, the young opener has found
life a lot tougher since he ended the 2017 calendar year with yet another major
innings: 125 in the painfully one-sided Boxing Day Test against Zimbabwe.
But it’s been mostly lean pickings for him since, with just
one genuinely meaty knock (94 in the Centurion Test against India) in a dozen
innings.
That includes a traumatic ODI series both as acting captain
and batsman, SA losing 5-1 and Markram himself managing a top score of only 32.
The Proteas will have to hope the 23-year-old’s confidence
has not been too dented ahead of his first exposure to the unforgiving,
heavy-sledging Aussies …
Dean Elgar
Like Markram, at least the nuggety co-opener, who will be a
key resister to the frisky Australian attack, is fully fit!
He will enter the first Test harbouring rightful memories of
his incredibly gutsy, unbeaten 86 in the second innings of the controversial
Wanderers third (dead-rubber) Test against India.
But Elgar is also rather short of a decent gallop since: he
has played in two Sunfoil Series matches for the Titans, but registered only 24
and 27 against the Cobras (Benoni) and 17 against the Knights (Bloemfontein).
Hashim Amla
Like Elgar, the veteran accumulator offered stout resistance
(61 and 52) on that Bullring green-top against India.
But the man who turns 35 during the Australian series also
didn’t set the world alight in the ODIs, earning just one half-century (71 at
Port Elizabeth) in six opportunities at the crease.
AB de Villiers
It’s been an “in and out” sort of summer for the
hard-hitting entertainer … you might say something that applies as much to his
batting as his injury-related status.
De Villiers started his Test comeback to the Proteas fold
encouragingly with a half-century in the Zimbabwe once-off, and then notching
exactly 200 runs across the pivotal first two Tests against India.
But then he got a double failure (five and six) at the
Wanderers, and his limited-overs usage was significantly curtailed by first a
finger injury and then a knee problem that leaves him possibly still off 100
percent physically for the first Test against Oz.
In three ODIs against the Indians, there wasn’t too much to
shout about by his lofty standards: 26, 6 and 30.
Faf du Plessis
The skipper possibly remains the most tenuous of all
“recovering” players in the countdown to Kingsmead.
If he does make the cut, his own finger injury may not
wholly have gone through its anticipated rehab time.
The big thing with tenacious right-hander Du Plessis is that
he hasn’t played competitive cricket since February 1 … but on the positive
side, it was an ODI innings of 120 against the Indians, and in Durban for good
measure.
Quinton de Kock
His gifts as both a ‘keeper and batsman beyond doubt, De
Kock has nevertheless, almost unfathomably, had an absolutely wretched time of
things at the crease – a situation going back some three months or so.
He found success desperately hard to come by throughout the
Indian Test series, and then didn’t catch fire in either of his two ODIs before
he was side-lined with a wrist problem, either.
A few days back, as part of his desperate quest to get back
into the groove in time for the Aussies, he played for Easterns against North
West in the modest Sunfoil 3-Day Cup, at least lasting some 70 minutes in the
first innings for 43 … although he got a seven-ball duck next time around.
