NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Ontong: Proteas' fielding could be the key to CWC success

2019-05-23 10:04
Justin Ontong
Justin Ontong (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas fielding coach Justin Ontong stated the importance that fielding will have at this year's Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

READ: CWC Proteas: Will their fielding cut it?

The Proteas play their first warm-up game against Sri Lanka on Friday (11:30) at Sohpia Gardens.

Ontong revealed that the Proteas will maintain their high-standard of fielding during this year's 50-over showpiece.

"The fielding element is very important if you look at previous World Cups, there have always been defining moments in games. We know about those big moments," said Ontong on Wednesday in Cardiff.

"The Proteas always work hard as a fielding team and we know the importance of fielding at a World Cup, we're not taking it for granted.

"We know that all of the other teams are very strong in this department. Obviously, our goal is to be the best fielding team going into the World Cup and that is something we always pride ourselves on and something we're working towards," said the former Proteas batsman.

"South Africa has always been up there in the top three teams when it comes to fielding but I think going into this World Cup, all of the teams are on par. It is about taking opportunities when they're presented to you in the field, so that's going to be very important."

The Proteas have reached the semi-finals in four of their seven World Cup campaigns but have yet to reach a final.

Faf du Plessis' men begin their 2019 campaign when they take on hosts and tournament favourites England at The Oval on May 30.

South Africa's 2019 Cricket World Cup squad:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen

proteas

Read more on:    proteas  |  cwc 2019  |  justin ontong  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SANZAAR confirms Crusaders WERE robbed by SA TMO Jean de Villiers' 'loose' knee breaks the internet! CWC Proteas: Starting XI uncertainty cause for concern Only 1 SA franchise player makes PRO14 Dream Team shortlist Super Rugby: Weekend teams
Former SA Formula One star passes away SA's ATP World Team Cup participation depends on Kevin Anderson CWC Proteas: Starting XI uncertainty cause for concern Jean de Villiers' 'loose' knee breaks the internet! Sharks without Akker, Beast for Lions derby

Fixtures
Thursday, 30 May 2019
England v South Africa, , London 11:30
Sunday, 02 June 2019
Bangladesh v South Africa, , London 11:30
Wednesday, 05 June 2019
India v South Africa, , Southampton 11:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win this year's Cricket World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 