Olivier stars as Proteas top-order wobble

Cape Town - Duanne Olivier starred with the ball in an eventful opening day of the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan in Centurion on Wednesday.

Olivier claimed a maiden five-wicket haul as the Proteas bundled the tourists out for 181 in 47 overs.

However, the Pakistan bowlers made quick work of the conditions in Pretoria as the Proteas finished on 127 for 5 at the close of Day 1.

Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets a piece as the Proteas top order crumbled, which included a golden duck for skipper Faf du Plessis.

Temba Bavuma (38*) and Theunis de Bruyn (29) shared a vital 5-wicket partnership of 69 runs before De Bruyn departed shortly before close of play.

Earlier this morning, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first.

Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn became South Africa's leading all-time wicket-taker after claiming the second wicket of the day.

Steyn claimed his 422nd Test wicket - going past previous record-holder Shaun Pollock - when Fakhar Zaman edged him to third slip for 12.

However, it was Olivier who starred for the Proteas as he took 6 for 37 in his 14 overs.

Olivier, who is playing in his sixth Test, came into the side following injuries to Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi.

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam made a defiant 71 off 79 balls to take the home side to a respectable 181.

The Proteas trail by 54 runs as Bavuma (38*) and nightwatchman Steyn (13*) will resume in the middle on Day 2.

Play starts at 10:00.

Scores in brief after Day 1:

Pakistan 181 (Azam 71, A Ali 36, Olivier 6/37)

South Africa 127/5 (Bavuma 38*, Amir 2/26)

South Africa trail by 54 runs