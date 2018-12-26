NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Olivier stars as Proteas top-order wobble

2018-12-26 18:00
Duanne Olivier
Duanne Olivier (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Duanne Olivier starred with the ball in an eventful opening day of the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan in Centurion on Wednesday.

SCORECARD: Proteas v Pakistan - Day 1

Olivier claimed a maiden five-wicket haul as the Proteas bundled the tourists out for 181 in 47 overs.

However, the Pakistan bowlers made quick work of the conditions in Pretoria as the Proteas finished on 127 for 5 at the close of Day 1.

Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets a piece as the Proteas top order crumbled, which included a golden duck for skipper Faf du Plessis.

Temba Bavuma (38*) and Theunis de Bruyn (29) shared a vital 5-wicket partnership of 69 runs before De Bruyn departed shortly before close of play.

Earlier this morning, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first.

Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn became South Africa's leading all-time wicket-taker after claiming the second wicket of the day.

READ: Twitter quick to praise record-breaker Steyn

Steyn claimed his 422nd Test wicket - going past previous record-holder Shaun Pollock - when Fakhar Zaman edged him to third slip for 12.

However, it was Olivier who starred for the Proteas as he took 6 for 37 in his 14 overs.

Olivier, who is playing in his sixth Test, came into the side following injuries to Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi.

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam made a defiant 71 off 79 balls to take the home side to a respectable 181.

The Proteas trail by 54 runs as Bavuma (38*) and nightwatchman Steyn (13*) will resume in the middle on Day 2.

Play starts at 10:00.

Scores in brief after Day 1:

Pakistan 181 (Azam 71, A Ali 36, Olivier 6/37)

South Africa 127/5 (Bavuma 38*, Amir 2/26) 

South Africa trail by 54 runs

Read more on:    pakistan  |  proteas  |  duanne olivier  |  dale steyn  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Warner asked me to tamper with ball, says Bancroft Shaun Pollock congratulates 'SA's best' Steyn on new record Steyn makes history, breaks Pollock's record Twitter quick to praise record-breaker Steyn WATCH: Jean-Luc du Preez delivers horror cleanout
10 videos on Mourinho's sacking you HAVE to watch SA v Pakistan: 5 Test classics FIFA reveals staggering stats from 2018 Soccer World Cup SAFA's bid to stage CAF's Nation Cup a two-edged sword Tickets on sale for 'Super Hero' double header at CT Stadium

Fixtures
Wednesday, 26 December 2018
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 10:00
Thursday, 03 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Cape Town 10:30
Friday, 11 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 