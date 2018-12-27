Olivier, Rabada spark Proteas recovery

Cape Town - Duanne Olivier and Kagiso Rabada destroyed the Pakistan line-up as the Proteas eye victory after the second day of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

SCORECARD: South Africa v Pakistan, Day 2

Olivier claimed a maiden 10-wicket haul as he took five for 59 - including his 6 for 37 in the first innings - to end on 11 wickets for the opening Test.

World No 1 Test bowler Rabada took three for 47, while Dale Steyn also grabbed two for 34.

Imam-ul-Haq (57) and Shan Masood (65) scored half-centuries as Pakistan made a good start to their second innings.

The tourists were in full control at tea, as they began building a lead and sat on 100 for 1 at the break.

However, things took a turn, as Rabada, Olivier and Steyn steered Pakistan in to losing five wickets in 26 runs, which saw them ultimately bundled out for 190.

Pakistan lead by 148 runs, with the Proteas set to begin their run chase on the third day.

Earlier this morning, Temba Bavuma scored a fine knock of 53, while Quinton de Kock made 45 as the Proteas were bowled out for 223 - with a lead of 42 runs.

Pakistan fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi took four for 62 and four for 64, respectively.

Play on Friday gets under way at 10:00.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan 181 & 190 (Masood 65, Olivier 5/59)

South Africa 223 (Bavuma 53, Amir 4/62)

Pakistan lead by 148 runs