NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Olivier, Rabada spark Proteas recovery

2018-12-27 17:29
Duanne Olivier
Duanne Olivier (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Duanne Olivier and Kagiso Rabada destroyed the Pakistan line-up as the Proteas eye victory after the second day of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

SCORECARD: South Africa v Pakistan, Day 2

Olivier claimed a maiden 10-wicket haul as he took five for 59 - including his 6 for 37 in the first innings - to end on 11 wickets for the opening Test.

World No 1 Test bowler Rabada took three for 47, while Dale Steyn also grabbed two for 34.

Imam-ul-Haq (57) and Shan Masood (65) scored half-centuries as Pakistan made a good start to their second innings.

The tourists were in full control at tea, as they began building a lead and sat on 100 for 1 at the break.

However, things took a turn, as Rabada, Olivier and Steyn steered Pakistan in to losing five wickets in 26 runs, which saw them ultimately bundled out for 190.

Pakistan lead by 148 runs, with the Proteas set to begin their run chase on the third day.

Earlier this morning, Temba Bavuma scored a fine knock of 53, while Quinton de Kock made 45 as the Proteas were bowled out for 223 - with a lead of 42 runs.

Pakistan fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi took four for 62 and four for 64, respectively.

Play on Friday gets under way at 10:00.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan 181 & 190 (Masood 65, Olivier 5/59)

South Africa 223 (Bavuma 53, Amir 4/62)

Pakistan lead by 148 runs

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Centurion crowd rides to CSA’s rescue Olivier steals limelight from record breaker Steyn Proteas’ Oz 2008 heroes: Where are they now? Dale Steyn thanks family, friends, fans for well wishes South Africa's Sabbatini makes switch - to Slovakia!
Olivier: My wife is my inspiration on the field South Africa's Sabbatini makes switch - to Slovakia! 'The Match' back in 2019 after Tiger, Phil sign new deal Dale Steyn thanks family, friends, fans for well wishes Frenchman sets sail across Atlantic - in a barrel!

Fixtures
Thursday, 03 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Cape Town 10:30
Friday, 11 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 10:00
Saturday, 19 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Port Elizabeth 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 