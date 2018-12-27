NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Olivier: My wife is my inspiration on the field

2018-12-27 09:52
Duanne Olivier
Duanne Olivier (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Duanne Olivier has had to be patient for over a year. 

Before Boxing Day, his last Test for the Proteas came all the way back in October, 2017 against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein. 

He has been a part of the set-up ever since, but with the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi all firing, opportunities have been few and far between for the 26-year-old. 

On Wednesday, though, in just his sixth Test for the Proteas, Olivier made the most of a rare opportunities. 

On an unpredictable wicket, Olivier proved too much for Pakistan's batsmen on day one of the first Test at Centurion, leaving with career-best figures of 6/37

Speaking after the day's play, Olivier opened up on what went through his mind when celebrating his fifth wicket, and confirmed that his wife played a massive part in what he achieved on the field.

"For me it was quite emotional. I haven't taken a five-for this whole season," he said.

"I was very chuffed with my performance.

"I was looking out to my wife (Casey-Leigh), who was watching, and I could see that she enjoyed it which will make me happy. If I can make her proud, that is the biggest thing.

"She keeps me level-headed and calm and at the end of the day she is my inspiration."

Philander, meanwhile, is expected to be fit for the second Test at Newlands, which could make for an interesting selection conundrum now that Olivier has put his hand up in such a big way.

