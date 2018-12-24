NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Olivier living in the moment ahead of Boxing Day Test

2018-12-24 08:54
Duanne Olivier (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - With Vernon Philander out injured, Duanne Olivier will be given a rare opportunity to impress in Proteas colours in the first Test against Pakistan staring on Boxing Day at Centurion. 

The 26-year-old last featured for South Africa in October last year against Bangladesh, but he will earn his sixth Test cap on Wednesday. 

Philander is expected to be fit for the second Test in Cape Town, and with Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada the other fast bowlers, Olivier will want to make the most of his chance now. 

"What is important for me is that when I do get the opportunity I make the most of it and enjoy it," he said on Sunday.

"It doesn't happen often where you play with superstars that you look up to.

"I've been out for a year and a bit now, being in the squad but not playing. It's just about taking it day by day for me.

"It's about wherever I can add value to the team. I don't feel any pressure. It's just about enjoying every moment and making the most of it."

Olivier has notched up 17 wickets in his 5 Tests so far at an impressive average of just 23.11 while he left with figures of 4/23 and 3/31 on duty for the Knights against the Titans in last week's 4-Day Franchise Series action. 

