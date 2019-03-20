Olivier: I want to play Test cricket for England

Cape Town - Former Proteas fast bowler Duanne Olivier says he wants to play Test cricket for England after signing a Kolpak deal with Yorkshire last month.

The 26-year-old burst onto the international stage with his man-of-the-series performance against Pakistan that saw him take 24 wickets over three Tests.

A bowler with raw pace and natural aggression, Olivier was considered one of South Africa cricket's most prized possessions when contemplating life after Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander.

The news that he had signed a Kolpak deal was a major blow to South African cricket as it effectively ended his Proteas career.

But, in an interview with England's Daily Mail, Olivier has made the startling confession that he wants to play Test cricket for England.

"I accept that my Test career is over for South Africa but if I do well, hopefully in the future, I can play for England," the article quotes Olivier as saying.

"I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and if you just concentrate on doing well that will take care of itself. I don't think too far ahead.

"Yes, it will be a goal to play for England one day and it would be amazing but for now my pure focus is on Yorkshire and just doing well for them."

In order to play for England, Olivier would first have to become a British citizen and that process could take up to five years.

Either way, he has made peace with his decision to move on from South Africa.

"For me, it was just the best decision to make. For me and my family, relocating is the best decision for our future," he said.

"I realise some people will understand and some people won't at all but it doesn't really faze me what they think.

"At the end of the day, it's about what I want to do. I want to see things going forward and I feel like my cricket will improve playing county cricket."