Olivier: I want to play Test cricket for England

Cape
Town - Former Proteas fast bowler Duanne Olivier says he wants to play
Test cricket for England after signing a Kolpak deal with Yorkshire last month.
The 26-year-old burst onto the
international stage with his man-of-the-series performance against Pakistan
that saw him take 24 wickets
over three Tests.
A bowler with raw pace and
natural aggression, Olivier was considered one of South Africa cricket's most
prized possessions when contemplating life after Dale Steyn and Vernon
Philander.
The news that he had signed a
Kolpak deal was a major blow to South African cricket as it effectively ended
his Proteas career.
But, in an interview with
England's Daily Mail, Olivier has
made the startling confession that he wants to play Test cricket for
England.
"I accept that my Test
career is over for South Africa but if I do well, hopefully in the future, I
can play for England," the article quotes Olivier as saying.
"I am a firm believer that
everything happens for a reason and if you just concentrate on doing well that
will take care of itself. I don't think too far ahead.
"Yes, it will be a goal to
play for England one day and it would be amazing but for now my pure focus is
on Yorkshire and just doing well for them."
In order to play for England,
Olivier would first have to become a British citizen and that process could
take up to five years.
Either way, he has made peace
with his decision to move on from South Africa.
"For me, it was just the
best decision to make. For me and my family, relocating is the best decision
for our future," he said.
"I realise some people will
understand and some people won't at all but it doesn't really faze me what they
think.
"At the end of the day, it's
about what I want to do. I want to see things going forward and I feel like my
cricket will improve playing county cricket."