Nortje: I can't control what selectors think

Cape Town - Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje is trying to enjoy every opportunity he gets without thinking too about World Cup selection.

The 25-year-old, who debuted in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg, has now taken six wickets in three matches.

Backed because of his raw pace, Nortje is making a late play for the World Cup squad that will travel to England in May.

Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi will spearhead the South African seam attack at the tournament, but Nortje is putting his hand up as the backup option.

While he finished with figures of 3/57 in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday, Nortje did come unstuck towards the end of the Sri Lankan innings when Isuru Udana (78 off 57) smashed him for 37 runs in just 12 balls.

Nortje was mixing it up, changing his length and his pace, but everything he dished up disappeared.

"The last two overs didn't go according to plan but it is a nice learning curve," Nortje said after the match.

"I've spoken to Faf and a few other guys to get the right plan for next time. I think I may have been a little bit too straight and I was backing myself, but maybe it was the wrong plan at the end."

Despite that mini-setback, Nortje has been largely impressive against Sri Lanka and with only one ODI remaining in the series, it looks like he is very much in the World Cup plans.

"I'm just taking one game at a time and it's just a great opportunity," he said.

"What happens after that, I can't control, so it's just about coming out and giving it my best shot every game.

"Whatever the selectors think is up to them. For me it's just about running in, giving it my all and showing some aggression."

The 5th and final ODI takes place in Cape Town on Saturday.