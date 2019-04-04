NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

No quotas at World Cup for Proteas - CSA boss

2019-04-04 09:30
Thabang Moroe
Thabang Moroe (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - There will be no quota policy for the Proteas at the upcoming Cricket World Cup.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe told Netwerk24 on Wednesday that there will be no transformation targets for coach Ottis Gibson and convenor of selectors Linda Zondi to adhere to at the tournament.

Even though CSA has an official policy that requires the national team to average 55% players of colour in all formats throughout a season, Moroe said this will not be the case at the World Cup in England.

"There are no targets. They (Gibson and Zondi) can decide themselves on the composition of the 15-man squad. We want the best 15 players to be picked so that we can win the tournament. The same goes for the 11 that step on to the field. I don't want a team to be picked to drive a certain agenda," Moroe told the Afrikaans publication.

At the 2015 Cricket World Cup there was controversy before South Africa's semi-final against New Zealand in Auckland when Vernon Philander replaced Kyle Abbott at the last minute.

It came after CSA's CEO at the time, Haroon Lorgat, instructed the selectors to pick Philander in order have more players of colour in the Proteas team.

The Proteas lost a nail-biting encounter to New Zealand when the hosts chased down 12 runs off Dale Steyn's final over at Eden Park.

The Proteas' 15-man World Cup squad will be announced on April 18, with the showpiece event to run between May 30 and July 14.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Chiliboy's B-sample confirms presence of banned substance Ex-Bok honoured with doctorate degree Libbok at No 10 as Vermeulen leads Bulls PSL find Sundowns guilty of fielding ineligible player Stormers shuffle pack for Reds
Chiliboy's B-sample confirms presence of banned substance Brits ban 'a bitter pill to swallow' for Bulls Pitso preparing in case PSL dock points from Sundowns Ex-Bok honoured with doctorate degree Stormers shuffle pack for Reds

Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win this year's Cricket World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Vidic on his partnership with Rio Ferdinand
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 