No quotas at World Cup for Proteas - CSA boss

Cape Town - There will be no quota policy for the Proteas at the upcoming Cricket World Cup.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe told Netwerk24 on Wednesday that there will be no transformation targets for coach Ottis Gibson and convenor of selectors Linda Zondi to adhere to at the tournament.

Even though CSA has an official policy that requires the national team to average 55% players of colour in all formats throughout a season, Moroe said this will not be the case at the World Cup in England.

"There are no targets. They (Gibson and Zondi) can decide themselves on the composition of the 15-man squad. We want the best 15 players to be picked so that we can win the tournament. The same goes for the 11 that step on to the field. I don't want a team to be picked to drive a certain agenda," Moroe told the Afrikaans publication.

At the 2015 Cricket World Cup there was controversy before South Africa's semi-final against New Zealand in Auckland when Vernon Philander replaced Kyle Abbott at the last minute.

It came after CSA's CEO at the time, Haroon Lorgat, instructed the selectors to pick Philander in order have more players of colour in the Proteas team.

The Proteas lost a nail-biting encounter to New Zealand when the hosts chased down 12 runs off Dale Steyn's final over at Eden Park.

The Proteas' 15-man World Cup squad will be announced on April 18, with the showpiece event to run between May 30 and July 14.