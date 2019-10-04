NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

'No pushover' Elgar: India ton may be my best one

2019-10-04 22:01
Dean Elgar
Dean Elgar (Gallo Images)
Lynn Butler - Sport24

Cape Town - Proteas opening batsman Dean Elgar admitted that his century against India on day three of the first Test at Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Elgar brought up his 12 Test century and first against India as he scored 160 off 287 balls (18 fours and 4 sixes) before falling to Ravindra Jadeja.

He put up a key 164-run partnership with wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, who made 111 in 163 balls.

Elgar stated that he wanted to show India that he was no longer a pushover.

"Any three figure mark for South Africa is emotional for me," Elgar told reporters on Friday.

"A lot of hard graft that has happened in the past and previous series' where you've failed. You look back at it and you realise that it's very special...

"I'd like to think that this may be my best hundred I've ever had for South Africa, especially playing against a powerhouse like India. Just showing them that last time it (my wicket) was a little bit easier than this time, I'm not going to be a pushover."

Elgar credited his performance to his preparations in the County Championship for Surrey.

"It was me trying to put a my stamp on my innings, not allowing them just to bowl to me which has happened in the past," said the opener.

"I've played a lot of cricket around the world and developed my game in the county circuit and that's the reason why I ultimately go and play... We've lot a few senior heads and our side needs leadership and a few old faces to stand up.

"I'd like to think that this innings didn't come by a fluke, I think it came because I done the hard work. I've spent a lot of time away from home, which you've got to sacrifice and I'd like to sit and say that it (the innings) wasn't by luck.

The Proteas will resume on 385/8 with Senuran Muthusamy (12*) and Keshav Maharaj (3*) on Day 4.

Play starts at underway at 06:00 SA time.

