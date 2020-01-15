NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

No Proteas in ICC Test, ODI teams of the year

2020-01-15 10:19
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Cape Town - There were NO South Africans in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test and ODI Teams of the Year, which were announced on Wednesday.

Both teams and the annual individual awards were chosen by a voting academy, which took into account performances throughout 2019.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes won the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Player of the Year award after he helped his country win the Cricket World Cup title at home.

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins was named Test Player of the Year and India vice-captain Rohit Sharma won ODI Player of the Year.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli picked up the Spirit of Cricket award after he stopped fans from booing former Australian captain Steve Smith - who was banned for a year with ball-tampering - at the Cricket World Cup.

It's no surprise that Proteas players were overlooked from the ICC's ODI and Test teams after losing five consecutive Tests in 2019 and finished 7th in a horrid performance at the World Cup.

For the first time in Proteas' history, South Africa lost a series 2-0 against Sri Lanka in South Africa in February.

The Proteas also went down 3-0 to India.

Their poor performances on the field saw Faf du Plessis' side go through three coaches in 2019.

It's been a difficult year for South Africa as they have been struggling with off-field issues, which included the suspension of former CEO Thabang Moroe.

Meanwhile, the Proteas are currently hosting England in a four-match Test series which is evenly poised at 1-1 with the third Test scheduled to get under way in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

ICC men's awards:

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Best Cricketer of the Year - Ben Stokes (England)

Test Cricketer of the Year - Pat Cummins (Australia)

ODI Cricketer of the Year - Rohit Sharma (India)

T20I Performance of the Year - Deepak Chahar (India, 6-7 v Bangladesh)

Emerging Cricketer of the Year - Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

Associate Cricketer of the Year - Kyle Coetzer (Scotland)

Spirit of Cricket Award - Virat Kohli stopping the fans booing Steve Smith at the Oval

David Shepherd Trophy for Umpire of the Year - Richard Illingworth

ICC Test Team of the Year (in batting order):

Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Neil Wagner, Nathan Lyon

ICC ODI Team of the Year (in batting order):

Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli (captain), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

