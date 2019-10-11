NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Nkwe: Proteas have only ourselves to blame

2019-10-11 19:01
Enoch Nkwe
Enoch Nkwe (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Proteas team director Enoch Nkwe admitted his disappointment in his team's performance on day two of the second Test against India in Pune on Friday.

The Proteas toiled hard as Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten double century before he declared India's first innings on 601/5.

South Africa's top order crumbled once again as they ended at stumps on 36/3.

Nkwe said his side could only blame themselves after failing to test the Indian batsmen as he shared a 225-run fifth-wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (91).

"We've got ourselves to blame. We thought the conditions were conducive to our seam bowling," Nkwe told reporters on Friday.

"We just never hit our straps, we bowled a too wide and did not test the Indian batsmen. This is a bit of an inexperience bowling attack that we have - and we knew that - but one thing I'll never question is the character of the team.

"We have moments in the game where we could've actually clawed ourselves back into the game but it is disappointing," he said.

"The boys gave it their all and we'll keep trying to find our way back into the game."

Nkwe believes that the Proteas need a positive mindset to bat for the entire day to try and salvage a draw.

"We just need to keep finding a way of trying to bat out the day but obviously with a positive mindset," said the team director.

"We understand the challenges that lie ahead but there's still a lot of time in this game."

Day 3 sees the Proteas on 36/3 - Theunis de Bruyn (20*) and night watchman Anrich Nortje (0*) - trailing by 565 runs.

The action gets under way at 06:00 SA time.

Compiled by Lynn Butler

Read more on:    proteas  |  enoch nkwe  |  cricket

 

